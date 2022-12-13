Twelve Minutesthe addictive adventure developed by Luis Antonio, is available starting today also on iOS and Androiddownloadable free for Netflix subscribersand obviously could not miss a launch trailer to celebrate the event.

Greeted last year by the international press, Twelve Minutes tells the story of a man trapped in a twelve minute time loopprecisely, which he will have to make the most of to change the course of events and prevent his and his wife’s lives from being turned upside down.

A decidedly captivating formula, but which according to our review of Twelve Minutes does not always work properly, creating various inconsistencies, presenting some elements that are not easy to interpret and going a little too long in some moments.

As usual for Netflix mobile productions, you can download Twelve Minutes for free from the App Store or Google Play, but to access the game and use it you will need to enter your subscription data to the streaming platform.