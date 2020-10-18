These days there has been a grumpy debate between parents, or as eager editors say clicks, “The networks have burned.” The reason ?: whether or not to accompany our children when they do the PCR at school.

On the one hand, parents-Rambo they attack the issue by generalizing to the beast, judging hyperprotective parents saying that they were vaccinated alone at school and that they have grown up without trauma. They imagine that the escorts will get confused with doctors and teachers if some creature panics or cries because the test has hurt.

In the other corner of the ring, we have the parents-Flanders, who support their offspring in the necessary moments, as when, with the fear of being infected by the whole class, two strangers immobilize you to stick sticks up your nose. (Of course in this team there is also the typical little group of controllers who want to govern each college almost like external directors.)

And we already have it packed.

Since virtue is in the middle, let’s clarify variables before breaking our faces. tweets:

The CRP is not Rosswell’s autopsy, but it does work. And two doctors in PPE are very impressive, especially if one of them tackles you. Taking the test at school with a scheduled time is cleaner, more practical and less scary than queuing at the medical center with dozens of strangers possibly infected. But it keeps worrying. A 3-4-5-year-old child is not the same as an 8 or 12-year-old child. The rule could be: if he has his own mobile or already secretly smokes, he must face the stick alone. If the parents do not go beyond the entrance throughout the course to keep the school environment “cleaner”, allowing the entrance of non-center personnel “contaminates” the common space somewhat. But we are talking about five minutes of one adult per child in classes of 20, not open houses with parents licking railings and spitting on teachers Teachers will be the reference figure for children, but can a single person calm, accompany and comfort 20 children at the same time? Won’t everyone be calmer with some familiar faces helping? We do accompany them to medical visits, even if it is to auscultate them, that does not hurt, and nobody complains. Being present at a PCR does not force you to do their homework all their lives and clean their asses until they are on Erasmus. We trust the school and that’s why we take them.

It would be more practical and respectful not to judge anyone. Because if we put ourselves in a popular jury plan, perhaps it turns out that the worse father is the one who abandons his little creature and he thinks that he will manage. (And in 20 years, when the parents-Rambo need to go to the doctor and their children come by to accompany them, remember that they do it to build their character.)

