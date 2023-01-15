The winter weather it doesn’t discourage those who want to travel and the car is certainly one of the most pleasant ways to do it: the stops and the itinerary can be planned or decided on the spot, just as the speed can be modulated to allow the eyes to appreciate the panoramas. At the wheel of a super sports car Lamborghinisto these privileges is added the pleasure of a journey on board a jewel of extreme technology.

This trip was also an opportunity to present the Huracan dirt road after the recent international premiere during Art Basel in Miami Beach, the first super sports car designed to offer maximum driving pleasure even when the asphalt runs out, reinterpreting the very concept of sportiness and emphasizing the values ​​of the brand, which confirms its , authentic and unexpected”. Finally, the culinary art of the Chef Mattia Risaliti met that of Lamborghini in the suggestive Tower of The Plant, an abandoned factory where containers were built for years and then converted into a paper mill, to tell the parallels that exist in every sector when it comes to excellence. The cooking masterclass created the opportunity to explore how the quality of the raw materials, the knowledge of their characteristics, the study and finally the passion for what is made are elements that unite every product.

The next day, twelve Lamborghinis Huracán STO, Huracán Tecnica, Urus S and Urus Performante traveled a “ring” between Denmark and Sweden, starting from Copenhagen in the direction of Frederiksborg Castle, continuing up to the north coast and then on to Helsingør. After crossing by ferry, the route continued along the west coast of Sweden to Malmo. From here, crossing the scenic Øresund bridge, the convoy returned to Copenhagen. Two- and four-wheel drive cars coped with the challenges with aplomb frozen surfaces and snowattracting attention as they pass, for the bright colors and the unmistakable design.