Welcome, Paris Olympians! A hundred athletes will represent Colombia in the most important games on the planet, which begin on July 26 and run until August 11. Credencial Magazine highlights 12 names —and among them, that of an entire team: the women’s soccer team— who have everything to reach the podium. Most of them are women! The magazine also offers a guide to key schedules and competitions to put on your calendar and cheer on your athletes.

The July issue also comes with a timely interview on anxiety in children and adolescents, a phenomenon that worries the medical community around the world: not in vain, it was included in the film Inside Out 2.

Likewise, lThe magazine addresses the reasons why the populist right has gained so much ground in the developed world.with cases like France, where it was not far from winning the legislative elections. Added to this is an explanation of why it is so important that Colombia does not lose its investment grade Moody’sthe only one of the three major international rating agencies that has maintained this status.

In addition, writer Adolfo Zableh reflects on the ritual — hated and loved — of choosing clothes to wear: he is completely pragmatic. And in cultural notes, There is an interview with the group Bacilos; a gallery of talented Colombian oil painters and an analysis of how Colombia could become a world power in music tourism.

The July issue comes with the first issue of the new series of History Credential, about travel and migration in Colombia.

