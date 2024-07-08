What was supposed to be a seven-hour night journey on one of the many ships that link different points of the Peninsula with the Balearic Islands has turned into a bad dream that has already lasted more than twelve hours. A fire in the engine room of the passenger ferry Tenacia, owned by the Italian shipping company GNV, left the ship adrift this morning, 22 miles north of Ibiza, with 411 people on board. No one was injured in the fire, but the ship has been without direction since 2.15am. Passengers began to be evacuated at 2pm and are being transferred by the Maritime Rescue boats to the ferry GNV Bridge, which is in the area to provide assistance.

According to the Maritime Rescue Service, the ship left the port of Valencia shortly before eleven o’clock on Sunday evening to make the night journey to the port of Palma, where it was scheduled to dock at five o’clock on Monday morning. There were 350 passengers and 61 crew members on board, as well as a load of vehicles and trucks, some of which were carrying goods. At around a quarter past two in the morning, a fire broke out in the engine room, which was initially extinguished by the ship’s own firefighters. They were then helped by three members of the Catalan fire brigade, who were flown to the ship by helicopter.

Three helicopters from the Maritime Rescue Service, as well as the tugs Salvamar Acrux from Ibiza, the Salvamar Libertas from Puerto Portals in Mallorca, the SAR Mesana from Palma and the Marta Mata from Castellón, arrived in the area in the early hours of the morning. In addition, the Balearia ship was mobilized. Abel Matuteswhich covers the same route, in case it was necessary to evacuate the passengers of the Tenacia. Finally, and as detailed by the General Directorate of Emergencies of the Balearic Government, the passengers have already been taken this morning to the Maritime Rescue boats that have transferred them to the GNV Bridge ship. They will arrive in Valencia this afternoon.

Without light

One of the passengers on the ship that boarded this Sunday in Valencia, Iván Ros, explains to EL PAÍS that he woke up in his cabin when the crew began to be called to the bridge over the loudspeaker. “It makes your hair stand on end, especially when you go to turn on the cabin light and you realise there is no light,” he says. According to Ros, when they went out into the corridor the crew told them that they had to go to a meeting point while they handed out life jackets. “It’s quite scary because you fear the worst,” he says, although he stresses that the ferry crew acted in a very professional manner.

Others, like Adolfo, a truck driver who was travelling to Mallorca for work, said that they had barely been given water and that the situation for much of the night had been “chaos” without “any organisation”. Pablo, who was annoyed by the lack of information on how to act, also pointed out that the crew’s instructions had been contradictory. “They told us to put on our life jackets and get into the lifeboats, but they didn’t tell us where we were going or anything. I kept the shirt and shoes I was wearing, I had the car on the boat.” The passengers were already on the GNV Bridge after the captain of the Tenacia decided “for safety reasons” to disembark the passengers this afternoon to transfer them to another ship of the shipping company.

In the images recorded by this passenger, you can see groups of people on the decks with life jackets on and other passengers in the main lounge of the ship sitting in armchairs and on the floor. As the hours go by, Ros continues, the passengers are starting to get tired from the sleepless hours of the night. He says that they don’t have air conditioning, beyond small emergency signalling lights, and that they are keeping the doors and windows open to cope with the heat. “They gave us a small bottle of water and it seems that someone has called the shipping company and they have told us that they are preparing something to eat. At first they had told us no because we were in an emergency situation. Now people are calm but we have had the feeling that this could go further,” he says.

