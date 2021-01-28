The death of two employees of the e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, supposedly related to stress and overwork, reopened in China the debate on exploitation in a sector whose leaders proudly defend endless working hours.

Social networks and even the official press have dealt with the controversy, which began on December 29 with the sudden death of a 22-year-old Pinduoduo employee. who collapsed when he was coming home together with his co-workers.

Shortly after, on January 9, another employee of the company he committed suicide after returning to his hometown just one day after asking his boss for leave without giving any specific reason.

In response, Pinduoduo announced the creation of a working group and the opening of an internal channel to “provide psychological support and consultation services” in emergencies.

Pinduoduo is China’s largest agriculture-focused technology platform.

Under Chinese law, employees are required to work 8 hours a day with a maximum of 36 overtime hours each month, which places the legal limit in about 196 hours per month.

“If we count 11 hours of work each day, the monthly total would rise to 264, 35% more than the legal limit. Pinduoduo employees are often asked to work 300 hours per month, sometimes up to 380 hours, which exceeds the limits by 53% and 94%, respectively, “explains Jack Qiu, Professor of Communication at the National University of Singapore and an expert on issues related to work in the digital sector.

In a statement, the company denies that it requires these hours and assures that they are “false rumors” driven by a worker who was fired for “repeatedly posting malicious and extreme comments” on social networks.

Although the two deaths occurred within Pinduoduo, other companies in the sector also dominate schedules “996”: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., 6 days a week.

The origin of the “996” has its roots in the late 90s and early 2000s, when young employees of emerging technology companies “felt they were entrepreneurs,” explains Qiu, so they “worked tirelessly to achieve considerable financial benefits. a couple of years from now “.

However, over time, the now-tech giants became “much bigger, more exploitative and even despotic,” denying employees the dream of being as wealthy as their bosses.

Far from trying to hide it, some of the great leaders of the technology sector defend the “996”: the billionaire founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, Jack Ma, claimed in 2019 that it is a “blessing”.



“If you join Alibaba, you should be prepared to work 12 hours a day. If not, why do you come to Alibaba? We don’t need those who work 8 hours comfortably, “the businessman said at the time, according to the transcript of an internal meeting published by the conglomerate itself.

Ma’s statements came shortly after the slogan of the collaborative platform for programmers GitHub went viral “If you keep doing ‘996’ schedules, you will end up in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit)”, which accumulates more than 255,000 likes .

It not only criticizes businessmen who defend the decision to impose the “996” but also the founder of JD -the main rival of Alibaba and Pinduoduo-, Richard Liu, who promised that he would never force to comply with those schedules while alleged lists were filtered of departments that measure employees by the number of overtime hours performed.

“But this is less and less likely,” he added, “due to resistance from workers, pressure from public opinion and government interventions.”

On Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, many users recalled in recent weeks the series of suicides between 2010 and 2012 in factories of the Taiwanese Foxconn – known internationally for assembling the iPhone and other Apple products – allegedly due to low wages and poor working conditions.

Some users wonder why “996” is considered normal, others ask to reinforce labor legislation because “if not, companies will not be afraid of workers”, and there are also those who support these schedules: “If you don’t like it “Change jobs. Why can China become the world’s largest economy? Because our parents’ generation worked most of the day.”



The official press, heavily controlled by Beijing, has also been drenched with articles and editorials in which they side with employees in the face of “violations” of labor laws and the “social damage” they cause, and demand that companies looking for ways to improve efficiency instead of betting on long working hours.

The stance of state media and the permissiveness of censors, according to Professor Qiu, is reminiscent of when a decade ago Beijing allowed images of a strike by Honda workers to circulate to “embarrass” Japanese companies, a strategy now being used. I would repeat with the big technology companies, against which the Government seems to have started a campaign.

“Allowing those two tragic deaths to be widely debated is a way of embarrassing Pinduoduo, who has also been criticized for other issues such as unethical use of artificial intelligence to maximize its benefits“, Explain.

However, the other side of the coin is that the government, which usually relaxes control over compliance with labor laws when the economy is not doing well, will have to reinforce that control “at least temporarily.”

