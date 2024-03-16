Twelve Hong Kong residents were sentenced to prison on Saturday for their participation in the 2019 pro-democracy protests, international news agencies reported. The prison sentences range from four and a half years to six years and ten months.

The immediate reason is the occupation of the parliament building in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019. Hong Kong residents protested en masse at the time against a law that would allow extradition of suspects to mainland China. During the occupation, demonstrators sprayed slogans on the walls and hoisted Hong Kong's British colonial flag. After several hours, the police regained control of the parliament building.

Among those convicted is activist Owen Chow, who admitted helping to hang a banner with the slogan “there are no rioters, there is only tyranny.” Chow defended that act in court, the news site wrote Hong Kong Free Press. The activist said the breach of the building “was not an impulsive act, but a desperate cry from people who felt they had no other choice.”

Although the extradition bill was scrapped, the influence of mainland China did not diminish. Because of the protests, the Chinese parliament passed a 'National Security Law' for Hong Kong, which further limited the city's autonomy. This year, new legislation was added that makes it even riskier to criticize.