In addition, one person was reported for testing positive for drugs
The Group of Attestations of the Local Police of Murcia instructed this Friday proceedings to 14 drivers for test positive for alcohol, drugs or driving without having a driving license, according to sources from the body. Of those 14 drivers, 12 of them were arrested: seven for judicial alcohol and five driving without having a driving license. The other two were reported positive for drugs and alcohol.
