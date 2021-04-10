In addition, one person was reported for testing positive for drugs Van of the Group of Attempts of the Local Police of Murcia. / Murcia Local Police EP Murcia Saturday, April 10, 2021, 2:23 PM



The Group of Attestations of the Local Police of Murcia instructed this Friday proceedings to 14 drivers for test positive for alcohol, drugs or driving without having a driving license, according to sources from the body. Of those 14 drivers, 12 of them were arrested: seven for judicial alcohol and five driving without having a driving license. The other two were reported positive for drugs and alcohol.