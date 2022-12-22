Ensenada, Baja California.- Twelve people arrested, as well as the seizure of different drugs, was the result of nine search warrants carried out by the State Attorney General’s Office in houses in different demarcations in CoveLower California.

Through the Specialized Prosecutor for Drug Dealing, test data was collected that allowed the Judge to obtain the judicial orders that, through the Agent of the Public Ministry and elements of the AState Investigation Agency (AEI), they were completed at the end of November and beginning of the current month.

The proceedings were carried out in the Villas del Sol neighborhoods; The Hills; Marquez de Leon; Third Town Hall; Beautiful hill; Punta Banda, Hidalgo, as well as two more searches on Bronce Avenue.

The arrested They were identified as: Benigna, 45 years old; Jonathan, 36 years old; Alan Martin, 31 years old; Jesus Eustacio, 42 years old; Noel, 40 years old; Mark Antony; Jose Manuel, 42 years old; Blanca Azucena, 34 years old; Omar Alberto, 23 years old; Gilberto, 22 years old, Sergio and Raúl, 26 and 54 years old, respectively.

Among the narcotics seized, the synthetic drug called crystal stands out, with 35 wrappers, several grams of marijuana and four plastic wrappers with what is presumed to be methamphetamine.

Authorities of this dependency make a call on citizens to denounce safely to people involved in crimes against health and places used for the consumption or sale of narcotics, through the totally confidential line 800-34322-20.