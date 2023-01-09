Twelve more people were killed this Monday in another clash between protesters and police, according to authorities. At least 40 people have lost their lives in the streets since President Pedro Castillo launched a self-coup for which he ended up deposed and arrested. That day protests began throughout the country demanding new elections and the dismissal of the entire ruling class that have put Castillo’s successor, Dina Boluarte, in check.

According to the Peruvian Ombudsman’s Office, the twelve deaths occurred in clashes in the vicinity of the Juliaca airport, in the Puno region. From there, some protesters were transferred to two hospitals. “We ask law enforcement to make a legal, necessary and proportional use of force and we urge the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office to carry out a swift investigation to clarify the facts,” that agency added on social networks.

Far from condoling with the victims, Boluarte showed his colder side during a public event after learning about the deceased in Juliaca, a province in the southern highlands of Peru: “They come out in protest of what, it is not understood what they are asking for (… .) What you are asking for is a pretext to continue generating chaos”. This week, it was learned that the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the president for the death of 28 people in the protests.

“Killer Dynasty. Don’t kill us anymore. Please, she quits. You are a mom,” the relatives implored between sobs at the Carlos Mongue Medrano hospital in Juliaca. According to the director of the hospital, Enrique Sotomayor, the nine corpses have been impacted by projectiles.

Among the twelve deceased is a minor and five boys who do not exceed 23 years of age. According to the Health Network, 38 people were injured as a result of clashes with law enforcement. On the other hand, the National Police has reported 23 injured agents.

“Most national channels, where are they? Nobody reports what happens here in Juliaca”, questioned journalists from Radio La Decana de Juliaca. Meanwhile, nurses from the Mariano Melgar de Juliaca Health Center called for a ceasefire: “Where is the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Interior? If they have ordered us to kill them, let us know. They have to stop. What else do you want?”.

