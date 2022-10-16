At least 12 people were killed in a shooting at a bar in Irapuato, Mexico on Saturday night. This is reported by news agencies Reuters and AFP on the authority of local authorities. At least three people were also injured.

It is not clear what the gunmen’s motivation was. The dead are said to include six men and six women. The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. local time. Irapuato is located in the state of Guanajuato, in Central Mexico.

Search

According to regional media a group of armed people allegedly entered the bar and immediately opened fire on all those present. Officers are currently looking for the suspects, but no one has been arrested yet.

Mayor of Irapuato Lorena Alfaro García has called on citizens in recent days not to go out on the streets at night because of the unsafe situation in the city. Guanajuato has been plagued by violence from rival drug gangs for years. Last month, ten people were shot and killed in a cafe in another city in Guanajuato. Between January and August of this year, authorities said 2,115 people were killed in the region.