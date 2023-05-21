There are twelve deaths from a stampede that occurred this Saturday at the Custcatlán soccer stadium in the city of San Salvador, in El Salvador, and for which hundreds of people have been injured, as published by the Press Secretary of the Presidency on his Twitter account.

The National Civil Police of El Salvador (PNC) has preliminarily reported that the stampede occurred when a group of fans who had been left outside tried to enter the field by knocking down a security fence at one of the gates.

A match between Alianza and FAS was being played at the stadium at that time, which corresponds to the return match of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament and which has already been confirmed to have had to be canceled out of respect for the victims.

About ticket sales



The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has assured that “the National Civil Police of El Salvador and the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of El Salvador will carry out an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred in the Cuscatlán Stadium.” “Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc.” Bukele has recounted, to which he has added that “whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished.”

The authorities are considering the hypotheses of ticket overselling: “Fans have shown that they were sold fake tickets and allowed entry,” they point out. The emergency teams have treated around half a thousand people in the last few hours and at least a hundred have had to be transferred to hospitals.