One of the members of the municipal emergency service before one of the bulls during the search operation for the animals in La Escucha. / civil protection

Twelve bulls from a cattle farm in the Los Jopos area, in the Lorca district of La Escucha, managed to escape from their fold this Thursday and flee across the fields, sources from the Department of Emergencies confirmed to THE TRUTH.

It happened at nine in the morning and the herd put in check the Local Police, the Civil Guard and members of the Municipal Emergency and Civil Protection Service who joined the search along with eight farmers in the area.

Five of the animals were located on the Camino del Trasvase and another seven at different points, some of them near houses and even stopped traffic on several occasions on the RM620.

The bulls tried to attack the security personnel who participated in the search device and the ranchers had to shoot tranquilizer darts at them in order to return them to the farm. The twelve animals were recovered in good condition after 1:30 p.m.

The search for the bulls mobilized a patrol from the Civil Guard, another from the Local Police, a patrol from the Infomur service and the checkpoint of the Emergency and Civil Protection Service.