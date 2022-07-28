For 15 years, a dozen archaeological pieces were stored in the warehouses of the Albuquerque Museum, in the United States. Until five months ago, personnel from the cultural institution found them in a box and decided to investigate how these pre-Hispanic objects had gotten there. They couldn’t solve the mystery. The pieces had been donated in 2007 by a person who, in turn, had bought them in 1985 from a New York woman. But there the trail was lost. The museum authorities then decided to deliver them to the Government of Mexico, which received them this Wednesday.

There are 12 small and medium-sized pieces made between 300 and 600 BC, according to the preliminary review made by specialists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Most were made in the western area of ​​the territory currently occupied by Mexico. “A Chalchihuites-style piece, another Tuxcacuesco-Ortices style and a Comala-style effigy vessel, from the cultural tradition of Tumbas de Tiro,” the Ministry of Culture reported in a statement.

The investigation to determine the origin of the objects began five months ago, when the pieces were found in a box in the warehouses of the institution, which is located in Alburqueque, a city of 500,000 inhabitants in New Mexico. A donor had given them to the museum in 2007. When the institution’s authorities saw that the artifacts had a label that said “pre-Columbian” alarms went off, said Andrew Rodgers, president of the Albuquerque Museum Foundation, according to the agency. AP news.

The 12 archaeological pieces returned to Mexico. Nora Vanesky (AP)

Authorities were able to determine that the items had been sold to the donor by a New York City woman in her 90s who still had sales slips from 1985. But the woman was unclear how she had acquired them: perhaps she had bought them on a highway. from Mexico or perhaps he had obtained them from New England merchants. It was not possible to establish how the objects had left Mexican territory in the first place. “I don’t think anyone had any bad intentions,” Rodgers said, “I just think there wasn’t a lot of transparency in that kind of practice 30, 40, 50 years ago.”

At that time, archaeologists from the University of New Mexico and Emory University in Atlanta confirmed that the objects were authentic and the museum contacted the Mexican consulate in Albuquerque, which this Wednesday received the objects in an act. Consul Norma Ang Sánchez thanked Rodgers for the voluntary return of the pieces and stressed that this type of action “should raise awareness about the ethics and importance of restitution of heritage assets.”

Since the six-year term of Andrés Manuel López Obrador began, at the end of 2018, the Government has recovered almost 8,900 archaeological pieces. The most recent restitution occurred a week ago, when a family from Barcelona anonymously handed over more than 2,500 objects or fragments of pre-Hispanic artifacts. The authorities’ strategy has focused on raising awareness to encourage voluntary returns of this type, which mainly arise from the initiative of citizens – not institutions, as has happened in this case.

One of the figures returned to Mexico. Andrew Rodgers (AP)

Until now, few museums have been willing to return to Mexico pieces that are in their collections. The most emblematic case is that of the Headdress of Moctezuma, which is preserved in Vienna (Austria). However, the decolonization of Western museums is a debate that is already on the table. Recently, for example, Germany began to return to Nigeria 1,130 pieces that were kept in the museums of the European country. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday at the government’s morning conference that Mexico “has reached various agreements with foreign museums,” without giving further details. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not given this newspaper more information about these agreements.

The Government has also tried to recover assets abroad through confiscations and by suspending auctions in cities such as New York, Paris or Madrid. This type of initiative has not always given results because many times the firms rely on local laws to proceed with sales. Ebrard explained on Tuesday that, traditionally, Mexico has sought to verify that the origin of what was being auctioned was illegal. Now, the government’s legal strategy has changed. “The thesis”, said the chancellor, “is that whoever auctions must prove the legal origin of what they are auctioning, and not the other way around”.

