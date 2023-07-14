Her name is Lusitana and her name will go down in history as the first girl to receive the malaria vaccine. It happened in April 2019, in a small rural health center on the outskirts of Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi. Lusitana was 5 months old and was the first beneficiary of the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Program, coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in three pilot countries: Malawi, Ghana and Kenya. Four years later, 4.5 million doses have been distributed and almost 1.7 million boys and girls have been vaccinated in those three countries. In response to high global demand, the Global Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI), WHO and UNICEF have jointly announced that 12 countries in Africa will receive a total of 18 million doses of the RTS,S vaccine for the period 2023-2025. The measure is urgent in the continent, where 95% of deaths are accounted for globally, of which 80% (almost half a million) are children under five years of age.

More information

In October 2021, the WHO recommended the use of the first malaria vaccine in children: RTS,S, whose trade name is Mosquirix, was approved for immunization against malaria. Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest parasite and the most common in Africa. “The vaccine introduction pilot program in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi has resulted in a substantial reduction in severe and fatal malaria,” according to the WHO. Mosquirix, from the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), is safe and works, although its efficacy is moderate and is around 40%. Its large-scale introduction in nine more countries, however, could save the lives of tens of thousands of children every year.

Ghana, Kenya and Malawi will receive a total of 6.9 million additional doses for the period 2023-2025. Another 11 million will be sent to Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Niger. Under the agreement, four million doses are expected to be supplied by the end of 2023, six million in 2024 and eight million in 2025, Javier Gamo, director of the Global Health Medicines Unit at the innovation and development center, explains by email. from GSK Spain.

Current estimates suggest that the initial supply of the vaccine is insufficient to meet the needs of the more than 25 million children born each year in regions where malaria is moderate and high. World Health Organization

Despite progress, the WHO warns: “Current estimates suggest that the initial supply of the vaccine is insufficient to meet the needs of more than 25 million children born each year in regions where malaria is moderate and high.” A warning that has a lot to do with the limited funding to meet global demand: “Since they confirmed to us in December 2021 that we could already expand the vaccine outside of the pilot countries, we have been working to increase production as quickly as possible. Even so, we believe that there should be faster, less complex and more sustainable ways to guarantee better access to vaccines and medicines that can have a great impact on global health, ”GSK explains to this newspaper.

Another, more effective vaccine for the future

The solution could come at the hands of another vaccine, R21, developed by the University of Oxford and subjected to clinical trials successful in the UK, Thailand, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Mali and Tanzania. R21 has shown an efficacy of more than 75%, although comparative studies have not yet been carried out and it has not received authorization from the WHO. Despite this, Ghana and Nigeria have recently approved its use in children aged five to 36 months, the group most at risk of death from malaria. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the Serum Institute of India, the biotech giant that makes R21 and the world’s largest vaccine maker, exposed in a statement that it has “potential to manufacture more than 200 million doses a year.” And he added that the authorization of the vaccine by the Ghanaian authorities was “an important milestone in the fight against the disease.”

Some 619,000 people died in 2021 due to malaria, according to the WHO

The malaria vaccine is urgent to save the lives of thousands of people around the world. Latest World Malaria Report, published by the WHO in 2022, produced alarming data: 619,000 people died in 2021 due to the disease. Despite the advances, the main stumbling block currently facing countries where malaria is endemic and perennial is supply. To ensure long-term supply, a “product transfer” is being carried out with the company Bharat Biotech, which will become the sole supplier of the vaccine by 2029 at the latest, explains Javier Gamo of GSK. This will “significantly increase production beyond what can be manufactured at GSK’s current facilities in the second half of this decade,” he says.

The cost of both vaccines is also significant: while the RTS,S is priced at $9.3 per dose, according to the pharmaceutical company GSK, the R21 costs three. In its release, GAVI explains that “a production target of between 40 and 60 million doses is needed by 2026 to meet the needs of countries, increasing to 80-100 million by 2030.” However, he adds, the production of the RTS,S vaccine will continue to be lower than the demand, which is why he recommends that there be at least two licensed and prequalified vaccines by 2025. The one with the best numbers is undoubtedly R21.

The challenge of rural African areas

The great scientific advance that RTS,S has brought about still does not provide a fully effective shield against the disease. It is given at five months of age in a period of four doses, but has little protection with only one or two. If the recommended intervals are followed (ie vaccinated at five, six, nine and fifteen months) it is estimated to save one life for every 200 children. The challenge remains that the population has access to health centers to receive all doses, something particularly difficult in rural areas of Africa. UNICEF Malawi health expert Dr Ghanashyam Sethy explains: “Since the launch of the pilot project in 2019, 588,773 units of the first dose have been supplied, but only 189,395 of the fourth. This is due to an inadequate follow-up strategy to promote the last dose”, which provides immunization against the parasite.

The data is “encouraging”, according to Dr. Sethy: “After the first year, malaria cases were reduced by half, hospitalizations fell by 21%, and in a period of four years the episodes have fallen by 40%, indicating a long-term effectiveness of RTS,S”.

The world’s first malaria vaccine took more than 30 years to develop and the good results augur a future where deaths from malaria will be significantly reduced. The Government of Malawi, in view of this, plans to extend the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Program in another 11 districts during 2023 and throughout the national territory in 2024-2025 to, explains Dr. Sethy, measure the impact on infant mortality and understand the added value provided by the fourth dose. In total, 1.7 million doses have been administered to date and around 450,000 children have received their first dose through national immunization programmes.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.