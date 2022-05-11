Dell, HP, Lenovo and others are working on more than 10 workstations and gaming devices that will equip them

During the Intel Vision 2022 event Intel announced seven new 12th generation Intel Core mobile family processors. HX processors come standard in unlocked mode for overclocking and available in Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9 models. Technical features offer desktop performance on portable devices: up to 16 cores (8 Performance-cores and 8 Efficient-cores) and 24 threads running with 55W processor base power, access to 16 PCIe Gen 5.0 through the processor, and 4×4 PCIe Gen 4.0 from a dedicated platform controller hub (PCH) for higher bandwidth and faster data transfers, supports up to 128GB of DDR5 / LPDDR5 (up to 4800MHz / 5200MHz) and DDR4 (up to 3200MHz / LPDDR4) memory 4267MHz) with Error Correcting Code (ECC) capability. More than 10 workstations and gaming devices based on the 12th generation Intel Core HX processors are expected this year by several companies, including Dell, HP and Lenovo.

“With the new core architecture and the higher power of the 12th Generation Intel Core HX processors, we allow content creators to handle more complex jobs with unprecedented effectiveness: for example, perform 3D renderings in the background while continuing to operate on other elements. 3D in the scene, “he said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager, Mobility Client Platforms. “No more waiting for the most intensive workloads to finish. Gamers and content creators will also be able to access high-bandwidth platform technologies such as PCIe Gen 5 with RAID support and ECC memory support, so that ensure the reliability and integrity of system data “.