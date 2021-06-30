The twelfth body was found during the day, Miami-Dade County Mayor Levina Cana said Tuesday. 149 people are still missing.
The 12-storey building with 156 apartments partially collapsed in the night from Thursday to Friday. How that could have happened is still under investigation.
Many residents were surprised in their sleep. It is still not clear whether all the missing persons were in the building during the disaster. Dogs and infrared cameras are used in the rescue. The chances of finding survivors are getting smaller by the day.
