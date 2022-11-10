Racist slur posts have increased on Twitter since Elon Musk acquired the platform, despite the social network’s claims it had reduced hate activity, a civil rights group reported Thursday.

Researchers at the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that the number of tweets containing one or more racial slurs increased in the week since Musk bought the company.

A racist adjective used to attack black people was found more than 26,000 times, three times the 2022 average. The use of a slur attacking trans people increased by 53%, while posts containing a term offensive to homosexuals rose 39% over the annual average.

There was also an increase in tweets with offensive terms used to attack Jews and Hispanics.

In total, the researchers reviewed nearly 80,000 tweets and retweets written in English from around the world that contained one of the offensive terms they were looking for.

“The figures show that despite statements by Twitter Trust and Safety Council Director Yoel Roth that the platform had succeeded in reducing the number of times hate speech was seen on the search and Twitter trends, the actual volume of hateful tweets has skyrocketed,” according to analysis from the center, a nonprofit organization with offices in the United States and Britain.

On Wednesday, Roth acknowledged the recent spike in hate speech on the site, but noted that the platform had made significant strides in reducing the numbers.

“We have put a damper on the uptick in hate speech, but the level of hate activity on the service is now about 95% lower than it was before the acquisition,” Roth said in a live stream on Twitter. . “The changes we’ve made and the proactive enforcement we’re doing are making Twitter more secure than it was before.”

On October 31, Twitter announced that 1,500 accounts had been removed for posting hate speech. The company also said it had greatly reduced the visibility of posts containing insults, making them harder to find on the platform.

“Actually this week we have seen hate speech drop ‘below’ our previous standards, contrary to what you may read in the press,” Musk tweeted last week.

Musk has described himself as a free speech absolutist, and is expected to revamp Twitter’s content moderation policies. Although he has said no changes have been made so far, Musk has made significant layoffs at the company, raising questions about his ability to police disinformation and hate speech.

It may take time to determine whether Twitter has adopted a different approach to content that violates its policies, said Renee DiResta, director of research at the Stanford Internet Observatory.

“The civic integrity policy hasn’t changed” under the new owner, DiResta said. “Now, there is a difference between having a policy and enforcing it.”