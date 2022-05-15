Khawla Ali (Dubai)

After the announcement of the election of the Federal Supreme Council, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates, the tweeters interacted on social media channels, especially Twitter, to pledge allegiance to His Highness the President of the State to listen and obey, while some of the tweeters also expressed A number of Gulf countries expressed their blessing, praying for him more success and payment, and for the Emirates to continue the path of goodness and prosperity under an outstanding leadership.

Anwar Gargash: A patriotic leader, we will go under his banner

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, said on his Twitter account: The smooth transition of power in the UAE reflects the sobriety of institutional work and the advanced level of governance mechanisms and their stability.. Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as president and leader, we are moving forward under his banner in the march of achievement and development. He added: We are all confident in the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, His Highness is an exceptional leader and a national leader distinguished by wisdom, sound vision and high standing, regionally and internationally, and with his leadership, the UAE is moving towards further progress and prosperity.

Noura Al Kaabi: A leader who devoted his life to serving his country

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, pointed out that it is a new stage in the march of our union headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.. She said: An inspiring leader who devoted his life to serving his country and world issues, it served us and humanity.

Dhahi Khalfan: Oh God, according to the President of the State

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, said in his account, “Oh God, grant success to the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and direct his steps and achieve his goal, Lord of the worlds.”

Aisha bin Bishr: No words give him his right

Dr. Aisha bin Butti bin Bishr tweeted in her account, “We pledge allegiance to my master, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, for hearing and obedience, not words that give him his right, and God has paid his way to raise our state.

Youssef Al Sharif: We congratulate ourselves, the Emirates and the world

Lawyer Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif tweeted as we congratulate ourselves, the UAE, and the whole world for electing His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State, vowing to God that we will pledge allegiance to His Highness to listen and obey.

Awatif Al-Mutawa: We trust him with our souls

The tweeter, Awatef Al-Mutawa commented, “A ruler does not care about the dust of his clothes and hands while burying his brother’s corpse.

The tweeter “Al-Mazohi”: God preserves the Emirates

The singer called “Al-Mazhouhi” that God protect the Emirates and its people from all evil, and that His Highness the President of the State, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, enlighten his insight and prove him for good and truth.

Saeed Al Ketbi: We swear to hear and obey

Saeed Al Ketbi swore to be loyal to the UAE and to its president, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to maintain its security and safety, to be obedient to the constitution and the law, and to perform his duties honestly and faithfully, obedient to orders, and make the most precious for it.

Yousef Al-Osaimi: A new good step for the Emirates

Youssef Al-Osaimi confirmed in his tweet that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ruler of the land and people and his challenge to the future, was well-versed in governance. He was born under the care of Sheikh Zayed and was inspired by his hopes and dreams. He said: A new good step for the Emirates under the leadership of this feat of leader on whom his people bet, loved them and loved him. .

Talal Al-Feliti: We are in good hands

The singer Talal Al-Fulaiti said: We are in safe hands and wise leadership, as we pledge allegiance to our guardian to hear and obey in hardship and ease, and in tonic and compulsion, for he is the best successor.. for the best of our predecessors, and we are all determined to keep the spirit of rational leadership and their noble principles as our guide. which we follow.

Gulf wishes for prosperity and security

Some brothers in the Gulf countries praised the wise leadership in the UAE, where Prince Abdul Rahman bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud tweeted, “May God grant His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed help and support and perpetuate the glory, security and stability of the Emirates… Yes the state, the people, and the president.”

The poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen also had a tweet in which he said, “We offer our condolences to the people of the Emirates and the dear ruling family, and we console ourselves on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and put him in his spacious gardens. We have in His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan our condolences and confidence in completing the march of The dear UAE, towards more glory, security and prosperity.” The poet Aida Al-Juhani also shared verses on her platform, praising the march of His Highness the President of the State, in which she said, “Tawil Al-Najd Al-Suraimi is well-established in glory, with glory and the highest importance of glory looming.”