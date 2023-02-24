Tweeters emphasized on social media platforms that language, religion and identity are the most important things that constitute the awareness and personality of young people, calling on the Ministry of Education to strengthen them in schools by preparing independent and integrated curricula, pointing to monitoring the low level of students in the various educational stages in these aspects.

They attributed the causes of the problem to replacing the old curricula with weak ones, or not up to the level of the previous one.

This came in response to a statement recently published by the Ministry of Education, in which it confirmed that it will submit a final report on the integrated curriculum, which includes Arabic language, Islamic education and social studies, in one book next March, following the appeal of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member The Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah called on the Ministry to reconsider the decision to merge the three curricula “because it harms the psychological state of the students, as it destroys their language, which they will inherit to the generations that follow.”

Emirates Today monitored the opinions of students and readers on social media platforms, in which they called on the ministry to pay attention to promoting the Arabic language and Islamic education among students in all grades, to ensure the preparation of a generation capable of its Arabic and Islamic identity and language.

An account called “aigner85” said, “The weakness of the Arabic language and Islamic culture among students came as a result of deleting the old curricula and replacing them with new, weak curricula.”

He added, “We were studying the biography of the Prophet, the stories of the prophets, the biographies of the companions, the rightly guided caliphs, and the followers. We used to memorize verses, suras, and many parts of the Qur’an in the school curriculum, which contributed to building the religious and moral motives of our generations. By merging these subjects today into one subject, the student’s knowledge of his language and religion will be weakened.” The owner of the “alhamoudi11” account described the levels of students in the Arabic language and Islamic education as “weak,” calling for the return of “the subjects of Islamic education and the Arabic language, and all subjects related to our identity and religion.”

And the tweet, “orsena5,” said, “The mother tongue, religion, and societal customs are the most important things that constitute personality and thought, and if it ends, we end with it.” While “Iman” saw in her tweet that “the national identity of any country is religion and language, so they must be given special attention in educational subjects”.

Tweeter Salam Al-Ketbi wished the Ministry of Education to cancel the idea of ​​merging the curricula of the Arabic language, Islamic education, and social studies, so that each subject becomes separate and self-contained, in order to benefit the students.

Tweeters stressed the need to pay attention to the Arabic language and Islamic education from the early school stages, to strengthen students’ attachment to identity.

They said, “It is unacceptable to graduate generations who do not master their language and do not know their identity.”

The Ministry recently announced that it had formed, last December, an academic committee from the national educational institutions to review the integrated curriculum in Arabic language, culture and ethics, known as the “Salama” series, to submit its final report next March.

She stated that she started applying the integrated curriculum in Arabic language, culture and ethics (Salama series) in the academic year 2020-2021, as part of her continuous endeavor to develop educational curricula according to the latest and best internationally approved educational practices, while preserving the quality of the outputs of the educational process.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, appealed to the Ministry of Education to reconsider the decision to merge the Arabic language curriculum with Islamic education and social studies, stressing that the decision “disrupts the psychological state of students, as it destroys their language, which they will inherit to generations to come.” Follow them,” hoping that there would be a listening ear and that this approach would change.

The statement of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi came after a phone call to one of the female citizens on the “Direct Line” program broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television. Islamic education and social studies.

