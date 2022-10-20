Al Ain Court of Appeals convicted an accused of insulting via information technology, against the background of insulting the fans of a sports club on social media. ” for a year.

The details of the case are due to the accused’s publication of a “tweet” on his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, which includes inappropriate images that clearly offend the fans of a sports club, which have nothing to do with sportsmanship and honorable competition between clubs and fans of the state in accordance with the rules and ethical sports behaviors. and public morals.

The Public Prosecution began its investigations into the submitted communication, where the accused admitted the accusation against him, and based on the findings of the investigations, the Public Prosecution ordered that the case be referred to the competent court.

The Public Prosecution called for the public’s commitment to sports ethics and not to offend any person or entity, and to encourage positive without using disgraceful words, signs or insinuations against others or breaking the law.