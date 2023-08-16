xthe social network formerly known as Twitterseems to finally be making good on his promise to convert TweetDeck in a paid service. many users in xincluding us, we stumbled upon a sales page for XPremium (previously known as Twitter Blue) when we try to load TweetDeckwhich is now technically called XPro.

Unfortunately, we knew this was going to happen, since x announced on July 3 that it would convert XPro in an exclusive feature for subscribers. At the time, he claimed the transition would take place “in 30 days,” so the company fell a little short on its own timeline. Under the ownership of Elon Musk, x has tried to make XPremium a more engaging subscription with additions like longer posts, formatting, ad revenue sharing, and higher rankings in conversations and searches. Now, the company hopes that access to XPro worth paying for a blue verification badge.

TweetDeck was one of the most popular third-party apps for accessing Twitter until the company acquired it in 2011. Its ability to support multiple accounts and custom feeds made it a powerful tool for journalists, marketers, and others who found themselves using it regularly. Twitter in your daily work.

Given this, charging for TweetDeck and add “Pro” to the name makes some sense. But still, it’s annoying to have to pay for a useful tool that was free before.

Via: The Verge

Author’s note: 🙁 tell us where to go and I’ll go, I don’t know how much longer we plan to put up with this, what’s next? Analytics? Save this text.