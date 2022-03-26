The weekend that Formula 1 is experiencing these days in Jeddah will certainly not be remembered as one of the quietest in the history of sport. In fact, all the dramatic news and fear surrounding the Saudi GP event, unleashed yesterday during free practice by a missile that hit a structure owned by Aramco, the Saudi national hydrocarbon company, was not enough. Through Twitter, in fact, one is emerging really unedifying story which concerns one of the commissioners engaged in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the Grand Prix during this delicate weekend. In a tweet, later removed shortly after publication, the commissioner in question – whose presence in Jeddah was certified by a series of photos published in recent days directly on the track – wished in fact to Lewis Hamiltonquoting verbatim, “To have an accident like that of Grosjean in Bahrain“.

Obviously, the reference is to the terrible fire that saw the Frenchman involved in Haas in 2020 in Sakhir and which almost cost him his life. The episode sparked the indignation of many other users and, fortunately, led to concrete consequences. In fact, the commissioner in question recently published another message in which he apologizes for the previous tweet and announces that he has been removed from the circuit. “I apologize to the Saudi Motorsports and Motorcycle Federation and driver Lewis Hamilton for my previous tweet. I have announced my retirement from the track“, His message. An inevitable decision, but which testifies to the ‘toxic’ climate that is accompanying the weekend of the Saudi GP. The hope is that at least the most complicated and dramatic part of this weekend is behind us.