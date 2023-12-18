Red Bull 'quotes' Checo

It's clear that Max Verstappen is the center of the Red Bull universe, but at first glance it can't help but be arousing amazement the tweet from the Milton Keynes team “The Lion and the Friendly Dog” accompanied by photos of the three-time world champion and Sergio Perez.

The lion is obviously Max Verstappen, who usually decorates his helmets with the stylized face of the king of cats. The palmarès of the two drivers is not comparable to the point that the Dutchman for some – Gerhard Berger – is already the best driver in the history of F1, but if the definition “dog friendly” referring to Perez may seem ungenerous, it should be underlined that this definition is nothing more than a quote from Red Bull which echoes what Perez himself declared.

During the celebratory photos at the end of the season in Milton Keynes, Sergio Perez, asked which animal he would choose as an image of himself, after thinking about it a bit, said “a friendly dog“.

Red Bull has therefore not drawn up any a priori hierarchy in view of 2024 through this tweet in which the comparison between the king of the felines and a friendly dog ​​suggests that the 'king of the savannah' Red Bull is Max Verstappen. We'll see if and how much Sergio Perez will be in 2024 “a friendly dog” in what is currently the last year of Checo's contract with the Milton Keynes team.