Heavy threats to JK Rowling, author of the “Harry Potter” fantasy series, for condemning the attack on fellow Anglo-Indian writer Salman Rushdie. The writer shared a tweet in which she expressed horror at the attempt on the life of the 75-year-old colleague. “Horrible news. I feel very bad right now. I wish he is well,” she had posted.

One user commented on this post, saying “Don’t worry, you are next”, after calling Matar – the one responsible for the aggression – as a “revolutionary Shia fighter”. Rowling shared the screenshot of the comment and asked Twitter to take notice. “Any chance of help?”, She wrote, to later specify that the police were involved in the affair.