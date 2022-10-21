The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai revealed the existence of a digital metro that matches the Dubai Metro, in all components, specifications and technical systems, stressing that the system can be described as the twin brother of the Dubai Metro, predicting any defect in its systems before its appearance, and raising its operational efficiency.

The Executive Director of the Institutional Technical Support Services Sector at the authority, Muhammad Yousef Al-Mazreb, told «Emirates Today» that the Dubai Metro twin, which contributes to enhancing its operational efficiency, was created as a result of simulating the actual environment of the metro with all its components, qualities and systems found in the lines and path of the metro itself, and in all its stations.

He added that making a simulation from the actual environment of the metro, to the virtual environment in Metaverse, does not mean that the two environments are separate, but rather identical, so that the metro in the actual environment has a digital twin in the virtual environment, keeping pace with its performance and predicting any defect in its systems before it appears.

Al-Mudharreb stressed that whatever happens in the actual environment, the specialized team sees it in the virtual environment, as a result of the presence of sensor points in every site and part of the metro system, through which it is possible to detect the state of the main components of the train systems, continuing that all the details and developments experienced by the system The metro in the actual environment is completely identical to the virtual environment.

Al Mudharreb stated that the goal of creating a digital twin for the Dubai Metro was not only useful in processing existing data and conducting study and analysis of the performance of metro systems, but also in enabling the authority to move the maintenance system from preventive maintenance to predictive maintenance.

He added that the predictive maintenance system allowed scheduling maintenance work based on the malfunctions that may occur in the system before they appear, which were monitored and predicted through the virtual environment, explaining that the existence of a virtual environment for the metro with all its systems made it possible to implement solutions and treatments for expected malfunctions, according to To make predictions, and then ensure the effectiveness of those solutions and their ability to address the problem, before they are applied in the actual environment.

He stressed that the metro itself is a smart vehicle, and it is operated by a smart system, which helped in its design and construction with the specifications of an infrastructure that allows it to be amenable to digital twinning, since the implementation of the project launched in 2009.

Al-Mudharreb pointed out the importance of twinning in the field of training competencies and energies, so that the trainer or expert is able to train employees in an easier and more comprehensive way.