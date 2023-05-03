Broadcaster maintained by pro-Lula unions debated the theme during the ICL Notícias program, with journalist Leandro Demori

Journalist Leandro Demori questioned this Tuesday (May 2, 2023) the whereabouts of the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho (União Brasil-MA), in the midst of debates on the bill of fake news in the Chamber of Deputies. At the request of the rapporteur, the deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), the proposal was withdrawn from the agenda of the plenary of the House.

The questioning of the journalist was carried out during the program ICL Newsfrom the TVT, which debated the opposition of big techs to the project.

“AND. The government is moving, I would say it is moving a little late. I’ll leave a question before making a comment: where will our minister of communications be? We are in the most important debate of the Ministry of Communications of the Lula government“, he said.

Presenter Eduardo Moreira endorsed the question and said: “very well remembered, Demori“.

TVT emerged in 2020. The station is linked to the Sociedade Comunicação Cultura e Trabalho Foundation, maintained by the ABC Metallurgists Union and the Banking and Financiers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region.

After the accusations that Juscelino had used a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane to fly from Brasília to São Paulo to participate in an auction of race horses, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) decided to keep him in the position of Minister of Communications.

According to Juscelino, the episode involving the FAB plane is “overcome“with the Chief Executive.

“All calm, overcome, positive agenda now, delivering the results of many things that we are going to do in the next few days, delivering within the 100 days of the ministry. And that“, he declared after a meeting with Lula, in March.

UNDERSTAND

Juscelino Filho is 38 years old and was re-elected federal deputy in 2022 with 142,419 votes. He would assume a new term in the legislature sworn in on February 1, but left to assume the Ministry of Communications.

Juscelino’s position was shaken after cases of corruption were revealed by the newspaper The State of S. Pauloaffecting its credibility in the first 60 days of government.

Understand the accusations against the minister, who denies all.

Amendments to private farm

Former federal deputy allocated R$ 7.5 million from the rapporteur’s amendments to the city of Vitorino Freire (MA) for paving roads, of which R$ 5 million would be used to improve 19 km of a stretch that surrounds at least 8 farms owned by his family. The mayor of Vitorino Freire is Luanna Rezende (União Brasil-MA)sister of the minister.

The company hired by the municipality for the work was a friend of Juscelino Filho, businessman Eduardo José Barros Costa –known as Edward the Emperor.

Codevasf (São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys Development Company) engineer Julimar Alves da Silva Filho was responsible for signing the opinion authorizing the budgeted amount for paving.

Eduardo Imperador was arrested on charges of bribing federal officials to obtain works in the city and being a hidden partner in Construservice. The Codevasf engineer was removed on suspicion of receiving BRL 250,000 in bribes from Eduardo.

Sending false data to Justice about helicopter flights

Another accusation against Juscelino is related to the falsification of information on the payment of R$ 385,000 in air taxis in the 2022 election campaign. The State of S. Paulo.

Juscelino informed the Electoral Justice that he made 23 trips by the company Rotorfly Taxi Aéreo from August to September 2022, during the campaign. In the rendering of accounts, it is said that 3 supposed electoral cables would have carried out the routes.

Payment of expenses after elections

According to the MPE (Ministério Público Eleitoral), Juscelino also spent R$ 185 thousand irregularly to pay expenses after the 2022 elections. .

The information is contained in an appeal dated December 16 from the PRE (Regional Electoral Attorney’s Office) of Maranhão to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) against the decision of the TRE-MA (Regional Electoral Court of Maranhão).

FAB plane to participate in horse auction

Juscelino used per diems and a FAB plane to go to an auction of purebred horses in January, under the justification that it was a trip “urgent”.

According to a report by State of S. Paulothe minister advised animal buyers and inaugurated a square in honor of a partner’s horse in the municipality of Boituva, in São Paulo.

On the date of the trip, Juscelino had only two hours of official commitments, and the event with horses was not on his agenda.

For the trip, he received R$ 3,000 for the per diem and flew on a private FAB jet, from Brasília to São Paulo. According to the newspaper, the round trip would cost around R$ 140,000.

The Minister of Communications employed his private plane pilot and the manager of his stud farm in Vitorino Freire (MA) as employees of the Chamber. The information was released on March 28 also by the The State of S. Paulo.

According to the publication, Casa Baixa has already paid more than R$ 1.2 million to the 2 in the period from 2016 to February of this year. The amount considers wages, vacations and bonuses.

The manager and the pilot were allocated in Juscelino’s office until the beginning of 2023, when he took a leave of absence from the position of deputy to join the Lula government. Afterwards, the employees migrated to the office of the minister’s substitute, deputy Dr. Benjamin (União Brasil-MA).

Despite all the accusations, the Union Brazil benches in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate released a note criticizing the statements of the PT national president, Gleisi Hoffmannabout Juscelino.

At the announcementthe party says it regrets that Gleisi uses “two weights and two measures to deal with matters inherent to public life”. The document was signed by the party leaders in the Chamber, Elmar Nascimento (BA), and in the Senate, Efraim Filho (PB).

“When the attitudes of your allies are challenged – and there has been no lack of accusations against PT members in the recent history of the country –the parliamentarian preaches the right of defense. When the tables are turned, she prefers to make pre-judgments”said the party.