Scooter Race Edition Price Rs 74,865

In the last few months, most two-wheelers have come with BS6 engine. Since launch, the price of most new two-wheelers that came with the BS6 engine has increased several times. TVS has again increased the price of one of its scooters. This scooter is TVS Ntorq 125. The price of this scooter has increased for the third time since the launch of the BS6 model in March 2020. Earlier, in the first week of August, the price of TVS Ntorq 125 scooter increased by Rs 1,000. Now the Ntorq 125 scooter has become more expensive by Rs 500.After the latest price revision, the initial price of TVS Ntorq 125 has increased to Rs 68,385. This price is of drum brake variant. At the same time, the price of the disc brake variant is Rs 72,385. The race edition of this TVS scooter costs Rs 74,865. These are ex-showroom prices in Delhi. TVS recently launched the Ntorq 125 Race Edition in a new black and yellow paint scheme. Previously, it was available only in red and black color options.

Also read- Big preparations for Hyundai, will launch 3 Dhansu vehicles in India



Ntorq 125 scooter now becomes Rs 500 more expensive

Toyota’s small SUV Urban Cruiser’s interior features cool

This TVS scooter has a 5.8 liter fuel tank



Apart from the superb colors and graphics, this variant of the scooter has got many additional features including full LED headlamps and a hedged lamp. At the same time, its other features are the same as standard trim. The BS6 TVS Ntorq 125 scooter is powered by a 124.8cc, three-valve, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This engine generates power of 9.1bhp at 7,000rpm and peak torque of 10.5Nm at 5,500rpm. The scooter has 12 inch alloy wheels. The scooter has telescopic forks and monoshock. Drum brakes are provided on both ends of the scooter. The front disc is available as an option. The scooter has a 5.8-liter fuel tank.