Nowadays whatever Surbhi Chandana does, it becomes very viral on social media. Whether there is any news related to his set of Naagin 5 or photoshoot. At the same time, a video of the serpent actress has appeared in which she is seen doing a banging disco dance. This video is also going viral fast.

The special thing is that in this video, Sharad Malhotra with Surbhi Chandana (Sharad Malhotra) is seen in a dreaming mood. Both are dancing fiercely. Although there are more members of Nagin 5’s team in the video, but both Surabhi and Sharad seem to be in a very fun mood in this video. Everyone is dancing fiercely on the disco theme.

Photos of photoshoot were also viral

Surabhi Chandna has been in the news for quite some time. Especially with his photoshoot. Sometimes on the shore of the pool, sometimes pictures of Surabhi inside the pool are increasing the heartbeat of the fans. And this style is also pleasing to the fans. In a very short time, Surbhi has become a known name of the TV industry. He once played a small role in Tarak Mehta’s Ooltah Chashma. But after that she continued to join the big serials one after the other and today she is on the verge of success.

Serpent is made in serpent 5

Currently, Surbhi Nagin is doing 5 serials in which she plays a serpent. His opposite in the show is Sharad Malhotra. And this pair is very much liked by the audience at the moment. Photos from the set of the show are often seen. Earlier, Surabhi was seen in Ishqbaaz serial and this show was a tremendous hit. He got a lot of recognition from house to house through this show. After that she also appeared in Qubool Hai. And her role made a lot of headlines.

Also read: She remembers the past: Deepika Padukone, not Ranveer but Ranbir Kapoor, was caught by the camera