TVS Apache Series Under the Apache series of TVS, RTR 160, Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 180, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and RR 310 models have been launched so far.

Was launched 15 years ago The company launched the TVS Apache bike in the year 2015, after which this bike was well liked worldwide. This bike is very much liked among the youth. According to the company, it is the fastest growing premium motorcycle brand in India.

Apache bikes have become expensive recently The company has recently increased the price of Apache bikes. This time the price of BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V has increased by Rs 1,050. This bike comes in two variants – drum and disc. After the price increase, the price of the drum variant has now gone up to Rs 1.04 lakh and the disc variant to Rs 107,050. These prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The price of Apache RTR 200 4V is now Rs 128,550, compared to Rs 127,500 earlier.

TVS Motor Company has announced that the company’s premium motorcycle TVS Apache has crossed the 40 lakh cell mark. More than 4 million units of this popular bike have been sold worldwide. This bike is quite popular in India too.