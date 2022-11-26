The appearance of equipment with the flags of Ukraine on the streets of Tver is associated with the filming of a film about the NWO

Military equipment with Ukrainian flags on the streets of Tver is involved in the filming of the film. About it informs Department of Information and Analytics of the City Administration.

The Tver authorities explained that the appearance of equipment in the city center is connected with the filming of a feature film about a special military operation (SVO) on the territory of Ukraine.

“In this regard, traffic is limited on certain streets. On November 26, restrictions are introduced on the sections of the Stepan Razin embankment, Mednikovskaya, Saltykov-Shchedrin, Simeonovskaya, Chernyshevsky streets. In addition, traffic on the section of the Stepan Razin embankment will be limited on December 4 and 5 from 5 am to 5:30 pm. A detour of these sections will be carried out in accordance with the established temporary traffic signs,” the statement said. The picture is created with the support of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Culture of Russia.

Earlier, a video from Tver with vehicles with Ukrainian flags appeared on the network. As it turned out later, the shooting of the film “Musician” is taking place in the city.