David Broncano and LalaChus They will be in charge of say goodbye to this year 2024 in the long-awaited Chimes that will be broadcast by TVE in Puerta del Sol.

A few days before the big day, the program presented by the comedian, The Revolt, joked that Broncano will arrive as fair as possible at the start time of the event.

For its part, TVE, based on the idea of ​​arriving even late to the balcony from where the Chimes will ring, has launched a promo with “direct line to Puerta del Sol“Even collaborator Marcos Grison assured that he would not be surprised if his partner was late.

This spot has used an audio of the presenter in which he shares what the organizers of the Chimes told him: “Yesterday I was at the TVE meeting and we agreed that I get there at 11:20 p.m.. They give me a few strokes of makeup and…”, he said.

Meanwhile, his partner explained that they had summoned him hours beforespecifically at 4:00 p.m. Given the time difference, the audience was filled with laughter. This little conversation plays in the background while the video of a electronic sign that can be seen at different public transport stops in Madrid.

In this sign they send a very clear message to Broncano: “David, either you leave earlier or you don’t even arrive on a scooter.“. TVE refers to the day in which the comedian was fined by the Madrid police while he was riding an electric scooter along the Cuesta de San Vicente.