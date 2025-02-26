02/26/2025



Since his journey began in Spanish Television last September, ‘La Revuelta’ He has not stopped moving on the crest of the wave. However, between the millionaire fine for breaching the contract with lotteries and the downturn of audiences that have experienced the last weeks, the television phenomenon of the year does not go through its best moment. That is why, although in the most recent installments the ‘show’ led by David Broncano He has discreetly recovered his leadership, RTVE He took a drastic decision on Wednesday, February 26, to cancel his broadcast.

To date, the retransmission of the Copa del Rey had disrupted the schedule of the program several times in recent months, even relegating it to the ‘late night’. However, or due to the flood of viewers’ criticism for the treatment of their favorite program, the public chain had chosen to do without its star format. Except twice, and due to force majeure: the special informative coverage of the Dana tragedy.

TVE gives a breath to ‘La Revuelta’ and blinda ‘internal affairs’

Now, however, the corporation’s strategy has taken a radical turn, probably the result of the wear and tear ‘The Revotetto’. Thus, before the issuance of two of the most important matches of the famous football competition, RTVE has opted to dispense with the Broncano program. Of course, just for one night.

On Tuesday, coinciding with the meeting between FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid at 9:30 p.m., the entertainment space continued on the grill, although re -starting almost a couple of hours later than usual. Even so, he was victorious in that strip, scoring a screen share of 14.9% and an average of 1,170,000 spectators.









Instead, Wednesday RTVE He decided to follow another tactic. After the Royal Society and Real Madrid party, which began at the same time, 1 He prioritized to maintain the third chapter of the series ‘Internal Affairs’ in order to loyalty to the public in his new commitment to fiction, a thrilling police thriller set in the Vallecas of the late 70s.