It seems that the labels are loaded by the devil on TVE. A few weeks ago, a screenwriter was fired after a graphic in which he compared Princess Leonor’s departure from Spain to study Baccalaureate in Wales with that of her grandfather due to problems with the Treasury. Now, in one more turn of the screw, the program The hour of the 1, has mistakenly confused Leonor and Sofía with the sisters of King Felipe VI, Elena and Cristina, when talking about the alleged vaccination in the Emirates. New mess in sight. The television space has used the image of the daughters of Felipe VI, to mention the trip made by her aunts to Abu Dhabi.

The blunder of the public broadcaster’s program occurred a few minutes after it began, when Igor Gómez, Mónica López’s co-presenter, was analyzing the most outstanding news of the day. “Infants: reactions to their vaccination in Emirates”Said the sign that appeared on the pantallion, with the photo of Leonor and Sofía posing together.

New and very serious manipulation of@rtveagainst The Crown@Real home… He accuses Princess Leonor and her sister (minors) with photos of being vaccinated in Abu Dabi when their aunts have been the Infantas Elena and Cristina. We demand dismissals and apologies 👇 pic.twitter.com/Jdrp9ma7lE Free TVE Platform (@TvPlataforma) March 3, 2021

A few seconds later, the journalist has rectified. «We have to apologize because in the previous image of the keys we had offered an image of the infantas that are not the current ones. It was the image of Elena and Cristina that we wanted to offer ».

Reactions to this error have not been long in coming, accusing the program of “a very serious manipulation” against the Casa del Rey. «He accuses Princess Leonor and her younger sister with photos of being vaccinated in Abu Dabi when her aunts were the Infantas Elena and Cristina. ? We demand dismissals and apologies. This does not have a pass ”, they affirm from the Free TVE Platform, made up of workers from the public entity.