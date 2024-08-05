The tortuous journey on La 1 de The Iglesias: Brothers at work has reached a new chapter this week with the disappearance of the program from the Tuesday schedule, where its first four episodes had been broadcast. The renovation show presented by brothers Julio José and Chábeli Iglesias, in which they attend to the requests of other celebrities, has been changing its broadcast time, but always within Tuesday night. Its fourth episode, on Tuesday 30 July, took place in the early hours of the morning, only brought together 4.9% of the share and generated a flood of criticism for its content. This Tuesday, the La 1 schedule was altered to broadcast a film first, followed by two premiere episodes of the series. HITA spokesperson for the corporation explained to EL PAÍS that the programme has changed its broadcast date and its new location will be announced shortly.

The Iglesias premiered on July 9th just after the Euro Cup semi-final between Spain and France. The match, which brought together more than 11.5 million viewers, led to the premiere of The Iglesias debuted with a good rating, 15.2% share, thanks to the knock-on effect. The following week, on Tuesday 16 July, the show moved its broadcast time forward to prime time. Without the support of football, it dropped to 6.8% share. The episode on 23 July, in which the brothers renovated some patio furniture belonging to their own mother, Isabel Preysler, dropped again in viewership and remained at 5.5% share and with an average of only half a million viewers.

More information

The program on Tuesday, July 30, received strong criticism even before it was broadcast for its content: the brothers’ goal was Rehabilitate the garden of Ana Obregón’s houseincluding building a little house for his granddaughter. Critics questioned whether this was the kind of content that should be financed by a public television station. In the end, this episode was scheduled in the early morning and again lost viewers, reaching a 4.9% share and with only 269,000 viewers.

Isabel Preysler and her children Julio José Jr. and Chábeli Iglesias, in ‘The Iglesias: Brothers at Work’.

The program costs about 245,000 euros per episode, of which Chábeli has received 28,000 per episode and his brother Julio José 13,000, as revealed by RTVE to Abc following a request to Transparency. Among the programs that remain to be broadcast are renovations to the homes of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Luis Fonsi, Arancha Sánchez Vicario and Norma Duval.

La 1, which in July achieved its best monthly audience in almost 13 years, an average of 14.6%, thanks to the Euro Cup and the Olympic Games, has not had any luck with its bets for Tuesday night. After more than two and a half years since the end of the second season of HITthe public channel took the third batch of chapters out of the drawer. Its premiere was on Tuesday, July 16, following The Iglesias and therefore, in the early hours of the morning, and only achieved a 4.6% share and 280,000 viewers. The second episode, on July 23, was not any luckier and fell back to a poor 3.2% share. Its jump to the prime time On Tuesday 30 July, after two episodes had already been broadcast, it was not a good solution either and it only climbed to 4.2%. This Tuesday 6 August the series will be broadcast again in the early morning and with two episodes, so it will end at around 2.40 in the morning.

