Tradition and continuity are the main ingredients of RTVE’s Christmas that will begin next Sunday, December 19, with the ‘Eurovision Junior 2021’ festival. From the public channel they take to the letter not touching what works and prepare a special program with few changes compared to previous years. «We want to accompany the Spanish on these dates. We know that every year our offer is the most followed on all televisions, ”the director of Entertainment and Outreach of the corporation, Ana María Bordas, stands out proudly.

On December 22, it will be the turn of the Christmas Lottery on RTVE, which will produce and distribute the signal for free to all media. It will feature the comments of Sandra Daviú and Blanca Belloch, as well as a later special of ‘La Hora de La 1’ to meet the lucky ones led by Silvia Intxaurrondo and Marc Sala.

On Christmas Eve, public television will once again feature another Christmas classic, ‘Telepasión’, which this time will have Ana Obregón and Boris Izaguirre as masters of ceremonies. They will be followed by musical specials starring the singers Aitana and Ana Torroja, closing the night with a special karaoke of ‘Journey to the center of TV’, while La 2 will be nostalgic and humorous with ‘How we laugh’.

Four days later, on December 28, La 1 will broadcast the gala ‘Inocente, innocente’, presented by Anne Igartiburu, Jacob Petrus and Carolina Casado, whose edition this year will be dedicated to helping children with cancer. Among the ‘victims’ of the jokes there will be popular faces such as the journalist Juanma Castaño, the singer Rozalén or the cyclist Alejandro Valverde.

For December 31, the actor José Mota will once again star in the TVE end-of-year special that will be titled ‘Vanity Tales’, in homage to the short novel written by the British Charles Dickens. “I want to reflect what happens when we misuse social networks”, announces the comedian, who anticipates that he has not wanted to give “a main role to politics” as on other occasions, but to focus more “on everything social and day to day”. In addition, he will pay a tribute to Raffaella Carrà and address, through comedy, “the limits of humor”, to “try to make people laugh” on New Year’s Eve.

Then it will be the turn of the chimes, led for the second year in a row by Anne Igartiburu and Ana Obregón, which already gathered 6.1 million followers in 2020 in front of the television and a 29.3% share in a Puerta del Sol Empty due to coronavirus restrictions. The actress and biologist points out that she will present the twelve grapes “with a message of hope” which is “the only thing left when you have lost everything.” «Many people will be seeing that special moment and they will identify with me. They have lost loved ones and jobs to the pandemic and seeing two women who are still there, I think there is something for it. We are going to broadcast them with our hearts », he adds.

‘Cachitos’ is back



An hour later, RTVE will offer the bells for the entire national territory from the Canary Islands, with the presenter Roberto Herrera and the model Nieves Álvarez as hosts. To welcome 2022, both professionals will present them from La Palma, where they will accompany 400 people who have stayed in a hotel after having “lost everything” due to the eruption of the volcano. “We will be with them supporting them,” adds Herrera. As a culmination, La 1 will broadcast the musical gala ‘Happy 2022!’, Conducted by Elena S. Sánchez and Rocío Muñoz Morales, in which artists such as Ed Sheeran, Malú or Pablo Alborán will participate.

There will also be a special ‘Cachitos de Hierro y Cromo’ on New Year’s Eve at La 2, which will feature more than three hours of music accompanied by its famous labels. Previously, before twelve grapes, the space will broadcast a program entitled ‘Santa Raffaella’, presented by Virginia Díaz and which has been recorded at La Paloma in Barcelona. It is a tribute to the deceased Italian singer, with performances by Ana Guerra, La Casa Azul, Ladilla Rusa, Soleá Morente and Samantha Hudson covering some of her best-known songs.

Finally, on the afternoon of January 5, La 1 will once again offer the Parade of the Kings of Madrid after last year’s break due to the pandemic, with comments from Marta Solano, Jacob Petrus and Lucrecia. The film broadcast, ‘MasterChef Junior’ and its version of ‘Abuelos’, and a special from the series ‘Los misterios de Laura’ will complete RTVE’s Christmas programming.