02/28/2025



Updated at 4:13 p.m.





José Pablo López, president of RTVE, has constituted the new RTVE Management Committee and has made public the salary of each members of the Committee. In this case, the president will charge 164,384.42 euros a year. The Management Committee is made up of the directors of the different strategic areas of the company to address the various issues that affect the corporation and meet weekly.

For his part, Eduardo Fernández Palomares, Director of Corporate Services, will charge 158,340.00 euros. The Secretary General and the Board of Directors, Alfonso María Morales Fernández, will charge 154,693.70 euros. The director of TVE, Sergio Calderón Durán, 154,693.70. In the case of López, Fernández and Morales, the three will have an extra remuneration conditioned to objectives of 30,000.00 euros. In the case of Sergio Calderón it will be 18,000 euros.

Mª Isabel Sánchez-Maroto Inajeros, Director of Informative Content, will charge 135,000.00 euros. Roberto Lakidain Zabalza, Director of Corporate Development and Public Service, will charge 135,000.00 euros. Adriana Vázquez Ures, production director and media, will receive 135,000.00 euros. Roberto Santamaría Gómez, director of RNE, will charge 135,000.00 euros. Cristina Bravo Santos, director of RTVE Territorial, will charge 135,000.00 euros and María Eizaguirre Commander, Director of Communication and Participation, will charge 133,249.22 euros.

José Pablo López created the Directorate of Corporate Development and Public Service, with the objective of creating “a new organizational unit, transverse and dependent on the Presidency, aimed at the development of the corporation from the perspective of the public service.” And to direct it he chose Roberto Lakidain, who was a member of the Board of Directors of RTVE from March 2021 to November 2024 at the proposal of Unidos Podemos ..









According to RTVE sources, the salary of the president of the corporation was going over 200,000 euros, but López said in Prado del Rey that he would reduce him. José Pablo López himself revealed in his appearance in the Commission of Appointments that his intention was to lower the payroll as soon as he lands in RTVE and that would propose the same for the rest of the high positions and executives of the corporation. “The debt is not going to end this reduction, but it is a gesture for the other workers,” sources close to the new president confirmed, according to Emilio V. Escudero in ABC.