RTVE has published on its corporate website the complete lists of contracts with audiovisual producers corresponding to 2024 and January 2025. It is the first time that the corporation makes them public and has done so after ABC requested this information and the corporation replied that this petition “does not exist.” In addition, he affirmed that this request meant “an unsustainable operational overload for CRTVE.”

«The collection and analysis of this documentation would imply the coordinated effort of several key departments, requiring an exclusive dedication of human and technical resources that, inevitably, would cause a partial paralysis of the ordinary activities of these departments. This impact would not only affect the ability to CRTVE To fulfill its usual obligations, but it would also put the efficient provision of the public service entrusted, evidencing the disproportion and administrative damage that would generate to attend this request, ”said the corporation to this newspaper.

RTVE said that this data did not exist and, nevertheless, he said in the same document that the chain did comply with the percentage of its own production established in its framework mandate being this controlled and validated action by the CNMC. In January 2025, There are 33 productions, most of them in broadcast, which have an external producers to the corporation Like Shine Iberia, Boomerang TV.

The list of audiovisual hiring of the 2024 exercise, consulted by Europa Press, places The Terrat as the producer who received the most budget of RTVE in that year thanks to ‘La Revuelta’ by David Broncano (28,152,271 euros). They are followed by Bambú Producciones, with the desktop series of 1, ‘The Promise’ (17,287,314 euros); and Boomerang TV, with ‘tea room. The modern ‘(13,020,930 euros) and the production of Benidorm Fest 2025 (2,681,754 euros).









Shine Iberia is the fourth producer per budget invested in 2024 with its ‘Masterchef’ (7,063,057 euros), ‘Sewing Masters’ (6,169,044 euros), ‘The Morancos route’ (1,393,999 euros) and ‘and’ Masterchef Celebrity ‘(178,736 euros). The Top Five is completed by Eurotv Producciones, thanks to the ‘Great Prix’ (5,299,246 euros), ‘The Good Cantá’ (4,573,648 euros), ‘Grand Prix Christmas’ (1,180,470 euros) and ‘Telepasion 2024’ ( 715,833 euros).

RTVE has also published on Monday the contracts related to January 2025. In this case, the largest budget volume was signed with Shine Iberia for the production of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ for an amount of 8,792,132 euros. Glop Planet is followed by Glop, with the Magazine L’Traveu (822,589 euros); Black Light Films with the movie ‘Uploaded’ (800,000 euros) and Vaca Films Studio with ‘Bucings’ (700,000 euros); and Globomedia, for ’59 seconds’ (622,876 euros). Both documents include hiring awarded with expenses committed per amount per supplier equal to or greater than 50,000 euros for all annuities.

Another document, collected by Europa Press, indicates the expenses in programs of programs, co -productions and contributions to the production of producer programs that accumulated more than one million euros between 2020 and 2023, not including 6% investment in Spanish cinema. Of the 749.6 million euros, 96.2 million euros were hiring with Shine Iberia (‘Masterchef’ or ‘Sewing teachers’); 77.7 million euros with Grupo Grupo (‘Tell me how it happened’, ‘Hit’ or ‘Incredible Duos’) and 53.9 million, with Mediacrest (‘The Hunter’ or ‘Mapi’).

José Pablo López, the president of RTVE since December 2024, said in his first parliamentary appearance in Congress that he wanted “transparency in management and explanations in how public money is invested in RTVE are referents of my management.” Monthly, they will publish the contents contracts that have been approved «with its amount, the winning company, the time and with the fundamental data, so that there can be that transparency».