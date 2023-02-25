With the perspective of time, many historians have drawn a new look at the Spanish Transition to conclude that that time of consensus and pacts in which democracy was established was not so exemplary or so idyllic. The researcher David Ballester has described in a book how he experienced first-hand the police repression during the demonstrations in Barcelona and the violence of the security forces to control citizen mobilizations and protest actions. Works like The bloody transition by the writer and journalist Mariano Sánchez Soler, show the less harmonious and peaceful face of the period between 1975 and 1983: almost 600 people died for political reasons, in police stations, in prisons, in attacks or during citizen protests. The scriptwriters Pedro García Ríos and Rodrigo Martín Antoranz have been inspired by this political and social context to develop the TVE series Demokracia, a thriller police officer whose action dates back to 1979, four years after Franco’s death. A fiction that exudes an aroma similar to the prison drama portrayed in the film Model 77, winner of five Goya Awards.

García Ríos confesses that he has spent 20 years trying to tell about that turbulent period in recent history. “It’s pure necessity, but I’ve never known how to approach it. Maybe I wasn’t ready to deal with it, ”he warns. “I was born in 1964 and in 1979 I was 15 years old. At that time, Spain is undergoing a brutal change. Everything is strange, different”. From those years, she was not interested in the notorious Movida, but rather wanted to set her eyes on that lost generation hooked on heroin, in the fight of the Mothers Against Drugs and in the conquest of rights by women, who could not obtain a bank card or take out a passport or driver’s license without marital authorization.

Despite being fictional, the series is inspired by real Spain. Martín Antoranz emphasizes that, without being based on specific facts, behind the plot “there is a tremendously exciting and exciting real environment” that is reflected in the stories of three women of different ages and socioeconomic position whose lives intertwine while they are trapped in a thick atmosphere of drugs, police corruption, ill-treatment and murders, events that “there are We have to start counting them, but without judging them”, observes García Ríos. “At that time, very little work has been done. It seems as if there had been an agreement not to delve into it and thus give the impression that everything was perfect and exemplary. But it is a moment of rupture and change. We have gone from 40 years of Francoism to 40 years of democracy. You can review history, ”he adds. Demokracia, a deliberately misspelled word, is presented as a metaphor with clear references to the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas and the outbreak of heroin, whose appearance on the streets devastated an entire generation of young people and their families and fostered a climate of social alarm and confusion .

03/2/1987 Meeting of the Association of Mothers against Drugs in the parish of San Carlos Borromeo de Entrevías, Vallecas (Madrid). louis magan

This journey through the first years of the Transition is based on personal experiences and on the “historical and social tidal wave” in which its authors have immersed themselves. “I am pre-constitutional, from 1977″, explains Martín Antoranz, “but this story, which emerges from Pedro, captivated me and we undertook intense documentation work. It is an exciting and exciting stage for a screenwriter. We intend to transfer it to the people who lived it and who will recognize many elements and we also hope that those who did not live it can discover it”.

In that Spain of 1979, the shadow of Francoism and involution permeate many sectors of society. Among them, the police. That is where the series focuses: on a police station in a humble neighborhood of Madrid, where those in charge of law and order maintain violent interrogation techniques, run the streets at will, use their power to silence dissent and, through a corrupt network, they profit from the heroin trade.

The plot revolves around three women from different generations and from different social and economic classes forced to live a new reality. At the end of the 1970s, the first women joined the National Police. “They are girls who end up in neighborhood police stations and face a new, difficult and complicated world. Everything is fiction, but everything rests on real situations”, points out García Ríos. “We don’t want to make a political series. The Transition has its defects: in two years it goes from Francoism to democracy but the State institutions remain the same. There is a willingness to agree, but it was not a perfect path. Our purpose is not to make value judgments, but to show certain flaws”.

Both admit that light and dark periods are especially seductive for a screenwriter. And they emphasize that the series is not positioned. “We tell a story that speaks of emotions: of the breaking of the glass ceilings of women, of the taboos that persist in those years. We want to publicize an era from an exciting, interesting perspective that generates curiosity”, says Martín Antoranz. “Our job as screenwriters is to put together stories that are as credible as possible and as close to reality as possible, trying to tell the pure truth and, as content creators, that are narratively interesting.”

The central character is a young woman who joins the National Police and her adventures serve to remind us of the difficulties that the first women encountered to join the armed institution and make their way in a job traditionally dominated by men. The authors of the series recall that last year there were more than 9,500 women holding different positions in that institution. But in 1979 there were only 42.

Demokracia It came into the hands of public television three years ago through Conecta Ficción. It was the project chosen in 2020 for the development contract awarded by public television. Last week, the board of directors approved the filming of six one-hour episodes by the production company Mediacrest (also responsible for the contest The hunter). This was one of the projects presented by the SGAE Foundation from its television series creation laboratory.

