After the stoves of ‘MasterChef’ and the music of ‘Operación Triunfo’, TVE is now embarking on the search for the best dancer in the country. Produced by Fremantle, ‘The Dancer’ will host groups, duos and hopefuls of all ages who will fight for a cash prize of € 25,000. They will do so in this format created by Simon Cowell, who arrives in Spain and has already triumphed in countries such as the United Kingdom, China and Denmark. Ion Aramendi (‘The Hunter’) and Sandra Cervera (‘The Secret of Puente Viejo’) will be in charge of presenting the new ‘show’ of the public channel, which La 1 will premiere in the coming weeks.

«Dancing is therapy for all people. If we are able to instill that emotion and passion for dance, we will be very satisfied “, says the director of TVE Entertainment, Toñi Prieto, who insists that ‘The Dancer'” is not a regular dance program “, but a format “full of emotions, unpredictable performances, effort and very peculiar contestants, from whom we are going to learn a lot.”

In this sense, the CEO of the Fremantle production company, Nathalie Garcia, highlighted “the values” taught by the new space. At the online casting, he explains, 1,500 people showed up, with a “tremendous effort” because many dance groups had to “prepare for auditions without being together.” He says that they have received applicants from outside Spain and that, due to the pandemic, they have been able to go to the stage. “Hopefully thanks to programs like this they can have more visibility,” he wishes.

For his part, the presenter Ion Aramendi, who also prepares for the ‘prime time’ of the chain ‘La noche de los cazadores’, highlights all the dance styles that will pass through the stage of ‘The Dancer’: from the most contemporary even the most traditional Spanish folklore. And it warns of the “brutal overcoming stories” of love “by and for the dance” that will catch viewers. “It is magnetic, a magnet that traps you,” the Basque advances. “We are making a program from the truth, and from there, the talent and effort will transcend the screen,” says Sandra Cervera.

‘The Dancer’ has been recorded on a 1,500 square meter set and will feature an innovative element: an imposing 1,000 kilo mirror that presides over the dance studio, a key piece of audition mechanics. In the first phase, the contestants will go out to act and if they get 75% of the support of the spectators on set, the room will open, it will become a stage and they will go on to dance for the general public.

Subsequently, the captains of the program, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Lola Índigo and Rafa Méndez, will have the responsibility of forming a team with the dancers who have passed the public screening and, in addition, will have the opportunity to give, individually, two direct passes to the semifinals. At the end of each program, each captain must choose one of the finalists for the night.

With this project, the choreographer Rafa Méndez returns to television after four years away. “Enough of the singing programs, which are wonderful, but we needed to dance,” jokes the one who was a teacher of ‘Fame, let’s dance!’ “I really wanted to be captain. I started teaching dance classes in my town when I was 15 years old. Dance is companionship and sacrifice, “says the singer Lola Indigo, with whom the actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz agrees:” How good that our public television has a format that raises awareness. We have a lack of motivation among young people. Let them know that by making an effort, they can achieve it ».