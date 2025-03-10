Clara Mollá Pagán Madrid 03/10/2025



Updated at 8:50 p.m.





That the universe ‘Save But the truth is that the arrival of faces such as Belén Esteban or María Patiño to the corporation is getting closer. And it is that both personalities, who are currently part of the team of ‘Nor that we were Shhh’, finalize their details to make the leap to public television in early April as the televiser has advanced and has been able to confirm ABC. Public television, which according to ABC sources claims not to have the contract closed yet, will have both as collaborators of the format and will be Aitor Albizua, current presenter of ‘Figures and Letters’, who will be in charge of this daily program of the afternoons.

When the 1 announced the end of ‘La Moderna’, one of the afternoon series, the rumors about a possible Magazín program for the afternoons of the 1 began to circulate. Although the public chain did not confirm or denied this information because it was in the negotiation phase, the Osa Producciones, former manufacturers Studio (‘nor that we were Shhh’) confirmed that he had several proposals, three of them daily, which he had sent to television networks, including TVE.

Now, the unknowns are clearing, such as the date of broadcast, which will be in early April. Also, the name of the presenter, Aitor Albizua, who according to the published information can combine both this daily program and the issuance of ‘Figures and Letters’ in the 2nd Corporation again bets for this young Basque young after the success he has reaped with the daily cultural program. Other names that sound for the new program of the 1 is that of Inés Hernand, although there is no confirmed information about it.