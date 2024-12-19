TVE has announced the cancellation of the Christmas special of ‘La revuelta’, scheduled for December 25 on La 1, out of respect for Raphael. The singer was one of the guests of the programwhere he suffered the stroke for which he was admitted to the hospital.

As an alternative to the David Broncano format, La 1 will premiere the film ‘El Hotel de los líos’ on Christmas Day. García y García 2′, starring actors José Mota and Pepe Viyuela.

«The Christmas special of ‘La Revuelta is suspended out of respect for Raphael, whom we wish a speedy recovery», RTVE has communicated in a message posted on social networks.

The singer’s agency also announced that it was canceling by “medical prescription” the two concerts scheduled for this Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21 at the WiZink Center in Madrid, in addition to other professional commitments scheduled for this week.









RLM also reported that Raphael “feels well, calm and has a very positive attitude” and that thank you deeply both the interest and “the countless expressions of support received from all corners of the world.”

The medical report from the San Carlos Clinical Hospital indicated this Wednesday that, after carrying out the urgent neurological study, a stroke was ruled out as the cause of his hospital admission, although the health center assured that it will be “necessary” to perform “more tests” to determine “the origin.”

Besides, of his own will and that of his familythe singer has been transferred to the 12 de Octubre Hospital, “given his history of transplant to which he was subjected at the aforementioned center and for the continued medical follow-up that he will carry out at said hospital.”