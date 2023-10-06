With only one and a week and a half of life, Square, TVE’s new bet for the afternoons of La 1, will say goodbye to viewers today, Friday, according to what has been announced The Televisero and EL PAÍS has confirmed. The program presented by Jordi González has not met the expectations of the public channel, which has preferred to find a quick solution so that the space, which has only reached an average of 6.6% of screen share, would stop hindering the good data of the rest of the afternoon broadcasts of La 1. In this way, the new battle for dominance of the afternoons that had been proposed for the new season between Ana Rosa Quintana, Sonsoles Ónega and Jordi González has already claimed its first victim.

More information

The program, a magazine show with a talk show composed only of women (except for the presenter), premiered on Wednesday, September 27. Its arrival on the afternoons of La 1 meant the disappearance of the contest The wild card, that saves returns to the airwaves with unbroadcast deliveries to fill the gap left by the magazine. According to official TVE sources, Square It remains “in workshops”, that is, it retires to rethink its future and whether it can recover in some way, or remodeled or transformed into a weekend format, if it changes its name…, or does not return. They also confirm from RTVE that Jordi González will remain linked to the network despite this cancellation.

The data from Square At its premiere on September 27, they did not bode well. It remained at a 7.8% share and 563,000 viewers, very far from the 12.8% and 14.4% that the two episodes of the series achieved. The promise that they scheduled that day. On Tuesday, October 3, it marked a minimum, with 5.4%, and dragged The hunter, the contest that follows, which remained at an 8% quota.

