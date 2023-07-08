Andreu Buenafuente returns to TV3 with a weekly space after almost 20 years. He has been booked to star in a talk with citizens who have something to tell. But it will not premiere on the air. He will hang, after the summer, from the new internet platform that the channel is preparing. This is the first announcement about the contents of the new proposal that, it is known, will have video games, will offer programs already broadcast on demand, and will also add a third-party catalogue. They will be able to monetize their content from the platform itself. And all with one main ambition: to create community. With this window for audiovisuals in Catalan, TV3 is searching, as other television channels also do, for an audience that escapes the time schedule and watches television, but does not see it on television. The first week of July, TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio announced that they “will walk in harmony” under a new brand, 3cat, which will progressively house all the offerings of the Catalan public entity.

And this new offer will come when TV3 has been the leading internet television in Catalonia for 73 months. The project includes increasing the presence in external networks, adjusting content to the most suitable formats for Instagram, TikTok, etc. In fact, it is not an unknown policy either on TV3 or on other stations. The musical talent contest Euphoria —with great following—proposed extra and exclusive content on Twitch.

The soap opera at noon, As if you were there, it is a success. It distances itself from the clichés of the genre with an urban theme and a modern approach to a repertoire of plots that neither thieves, nor murderers, nor policemen inhabit. However, where there has been a shortage of supply and successes have come unevenly, it has been in the field of conventional series. After many years based on a production policy, with humble investments and shaky results —there have been resounding exceptions such as Merli or polo shirts vermelles—, TV3 has wanted to fatten the catalog, and the budget, resorting more frequently to co-production with other stations or platforms. The latest example is the new season of Quotes Barcelonaa series about couples trying the matches erotic-sentimental. It has been co-produced with Amazon Prime Video as senior partner. TV3 premiered two episodes on a Monday, but on Tuesday Amazon posted all the episodes. Filmed mostly in Spanish, with some scenes in Catalan, TV3 broadcast it dubbed into Catalan with the option, in the dual, of following the original version. A clumsy dubbing into Catalan increased criticism from a sector of viewers who do not admit listening to Spanish on TV3.

The cast of ‘Com si fos ahir’ upon completing chapter 1,000.

In the portfolio is the premiere of The hereus of the earth, based on the novel by Ildefonso Falcones. A joint project with Netflix, which already offers it, and Antena 3. This policy has also been applied to public television in Valencia and the Balearic Islands. The latter has led the production of three series. A logical collaboration between three television stations that broadcast in the same language. The return of the PP to the governorship of the Valencian and Balearic communities will seriously spoil the understanding between the three stations and this linguistic communion.

audience leader

TV3 has 14 years of comfortable leadership on the Catalan television map. In June, for example, it registered an audience share of 14.2% of the average screen share, with a 4.5 point advantage over Antena 3. La 1, with 8.2%, surpassed a declining Telecinco (7, 9%). The daily news are the basis of these results with an unfading prestige. He TN Vespre reaches peaks of 675,000 viewers, long doubling the figure of its greatest competitor, the nightly news program on Antena 3. Other spaces that support this result are the aforementioned telenovela, a program, Cuinesdedicated to disseminating recipes —whose success has led to the fact that there are now cooks on various programs cooking in the morning, in the afternoon and at night—, a black chronicle program, crimsor a contest that other FORTA televisions also doCatch’m if you pots.

On TV3 the programs succeed or fail, but there is no creative risk, except in some tests on the station’s second channel, 33. Of course, it applies international formats with care. the strangera Danish idea, breaks records every season while his brother the countryman failed on TVE. has also succeeded joc de cartesa “cannibal” competition between restaurants (Liberation He said it from his French counterpart) that has its origin in Germany. And after the summer, she is preparing a program that aims to explain the last 100 years of the history of Catalonia through a hundred objects. It has Irish inspiration…

In April 2022, the director of TV3 Vicent Sanchis was dismissed. Shortly after, Sergi Gras was appointed after calling, for the first time, a public contest. The five years of Sanchis’s tenure were marked by the rise and fall of the process to which TV3 gave clamorous support. Although for a sector of the independence movement it was never enough, the change of direction, with a reduction and depoliticization of the tertulianism, has increased the criticism of the most radical sector for this and other causes. A case. The current president of the corporation defended this year that TV3 convene, to talk about a subject, the wisest expert on the matter, no matter what language they speak. A logical criterion that, however, did not seem so to Lluís Llach who described, in Catalan, Neus Romà as a “little brunette country girl disguised as a self-conscious cosmopolitanism”. A criticism to which Carles Puigdemont joined, ignoring the role that TV3 has had in the normalization of Catalan and considering any use of Castilian, however minimal, which it is, as a destruction of the founding principles.

This discomfort of a sector of the independence movement made the private businessman of the current 8TV think that he could take advantage of a hypothetical emigration of the dissatisfied audience to his channel. It was born in August 2021 with a challenging message towards Catalan public television (“TV3 (are you ready?”). The most unique thing in its brief history has been the signing of the most outstanding preachers of a certain independence movement, starting with the dismissal director of TV3, and the presentation of his theses in an endless succession of interviews and gatherings. But the maneuver has not worked. With an insignificant audience, he is in pre-bankruptcy. It is not easy to be TV3.

