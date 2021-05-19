As reported by TV3 in its Onze program, Barça would welcome a Griezmann-João Félix exchange. The presence of Jorge Mendes, João Félix’s agent, in the operation could help make it viable, always according to TV3. The channel explained that both Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid paid similar amounts for the players.

To understand the operation from the Barça point of view, there would be two arguments that would weigh. First, that the performance of the French forward has not been expected in the Barça club in his first two seasons. Griezmann has not suspended, but he has not made the leap that the team needed. The second, that Mundo Deportivo already published that, to continue, Laporta will ask you for a drop in salary. Joao Félix is ​​a player who has always liked at Barça despite the fact that he has not caught on at Atlético de Madrid. However, he could have the same problem as Griezmann at Barça. His ideal position, that of second striker, is occupied by Messi …

The news is also part of the transfer policy that Barça is going to implement with a view to the 2021-22 season. The objective is to sign players who end their contract and to carry out barter operations due to the lack of economic muscle to face large transfers.