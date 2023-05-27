Ongoing unrest around the British equivalent of Coffee time dominated the front pages in England for weeks. Presenter Phil Schofield recently left the show after 20 years after rumors of falling out with his co-host. The soap will have a new chapter on Friday evening: the TV icon has lied to everyone around him about an affair and has lost all his work.

The daily morning program This morning has been a household name with the British for 35 years. The popularity is mainly due to the chemistry of presentation duo Phil Schofield (61) and Holly Willoughby (42), who are good for millions of views on YouTube with their bloopers. That time they got the giggles after a joke by TV chef Gino D’Acampo is known online as legendary. “If my grandmother had wheels, she would have been a bicycle,” he simply said.

The duo, who have been working together since 2009, have been through a lot. Phil, a father of two daughters, found support in Holly when he came out as gay in 2020 after 27 years of marriage to his wife Steph. The public was also behind him, but that sentiment can quickly change. That became apparent when Phil and Holly became the focus of ‘row-gate’: while ‘ordinary’ people had to wait twelve hours to see the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth, the country’s best-known duo seemed to join the front on TV images. See also Aida captain wakes passengers up in the middle of the night

That turned out not to be true, but the fuss was great. Recently there was again unrest: Phil was absent for a while because his brother Timothy was on trial. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for abusing a vulnerable teenage boy for three years. ,,I don’t have a brother anymore”, the presenter responded. Holly was away for a while due to health problems.

Out the door without saying goodbye

During that period, rumors arose about a quarrel between the presenters. Newspapers called in body language experts, who clearly saw the tension. The stories became so persistent that Phil left the show last weekend after two decades, without saying goodbye. The program revolves around people’s stories, now was This morning the story itself and that was not the intention, was the explanation. He continued to work at the ITV channel and would get a new program.

Less than a week later, things are very different: Schofield has left ITV and his management, which represented him for 35 years, with immediate effect. The reason: he appears to have lied to his employer, colleagues, family, friends, management and lawyer about an affair. While married to his wife, he had an affair with a younger male colleague whom he had met when he was a teenager, he confesses in a statement to Daily Mail. See also Close to the all-time record: oil prices rise to almost 140 dollars

‘Go think about it’

The two didn’t get anything until later. “The relationship was unwise, but not illegal,” said Phil, who emphasized that the man would never have experienced any disadvantages from the affair. Schofield previously lied to the newspaper because he wanted to protect the man. His departure at This morning however, has nothing to do with it, he says.

“I’m so, so sorry about this,” he refers to the lying. “Like cheating on my wife. I’m going to think about my very bad actions, both in getting into the relationship and lying about it.”

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Court orders Kevin Spacey to pay BRL 161 million to the producer

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: