The curtain comes down in Valencia

The MotoGP world championship heads to the Ricardo Tormo for the last act of the 2023 championship. In Qatar Jaume Masia became world champion in Moto3, thus joining Pedro Acosta who had already celebrated the Moto2 victory in Malaysia the previous week.

Therefore ‘only’ the title of the premier class remains up for grabs, with Francesco Bagnaia who arrives in Valencia with a 21 point advantage over Jorge Martin and therefore with great chances of confirming himself as MotoGP world champion.

The event will be broadcast live in full on Sky Sport MotoGP and on NOW. Qualifications and the Sprint will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8, which will have a race distance halved and will award points to the first nine drivers classified at the finish line.

Sunday's matches will be broadcast free-to-air delayed. Below are the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the circuit, the roll of honor of the three classes and the situation in the championship standings.

GP Valencia 2023, the session program and TV times

Friday 24 November

09:00-09:35 Moto3, PL1

09:50-10:30 Moto2, PL1

10.45-11.30 MotoGP, FP1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

1.15pm-1.50pm Moto3, PL2

2.05pm-2.45pm Moto2, PL2

3.00pm-4.00pm MotoGP, P (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 25 November

08:40-09:10 Moto3, PL3

09:25-09:55 Moto2, PL3

10:10-10:40 MotoGP, FP2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10.50-11.05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

12.50-13.05 Moto3, Q1

1.15pm-1.30pm Moto3, Q2

1.45pm-2.00pm Moto2, Q1

2.10pm-2.25pm ​​Moto2, Q2

3.00pm MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

Sunday 26 November

10.40 MotoGP, Warm-Up

12.00 Moto3, Race (delayed on TV8 at 2.15 pm)

1.15pm Moto2, Race (delayed on TV8 at 3.30pm)

3.00pm MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it and deferred on TV8 at 5.00pm)

The characteristics of the Ricardo Tormo circuit

Route: 4.0 km

Curves: 14, 9 left, 5 right

Width: 12m

Longest straight: 876m

MotoGP Roll of Honor

2002 – Alexandre Barros (Honda)

2003 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2004 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2005 – Marco Melandri (Honda)

2006 – Troy Bayliss (Ducati)

2007 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2008 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2009 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2010 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2011 – Casey Stoner (Honda)

2012 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2013 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2014 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2015 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2016 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2017 – Dani Pedrosa (Honda)

2018 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2019 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2020 – Joan Mir (Suzuki) / Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha)

2021 – Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2022 – Alex Rins (Suzuki)

Moto2 Roll of Honor

2010 – Karel Abraham (Gilera)

2011 – Michele Pirro (Moriwaki)

2012 – Marc Marquez (Suter)

2013 – Nicolas Terol (Suter)

2014 – Thomas Luthi (Suter)

2015 – Esteve Rabat (Kalex)

2016 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2017 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2018 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2019 – Brad Binder (KTM)

2020 – Marco Bezzecchi (Kalex) / Jorge Martin (KTM)

2021 – Raul Fernandez (Kalex)

2022 – Pedro Acosta (Kalex)

Moto3 Roll of Honor

2012 – Danny Kent (KTM)

2013 – Maverick Vinales (KTM)

2014 – Jack Miller (KTM)

2015 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2016 – Brad Binder (KTM)

2017 – Jorge Martin (Honda)

2018 – Can Oncu (KTM)

2019 – Sergio Garcia (Honda)

2020 – Raul Fernandez (KTM) / Tony Arbolino (Honda)

2021 – Xavier Artigas (Honda)

2022 – Izan Guevara (GasGas)

The situation in the world rankings

Games made in both Moto3 and Moto2, where Jaume Masia and Pedro Acosta have already become world champions respectively in Qatar last week and in Malaysia the previous week. Spotlight on MotoGP, where Francesco Bagnaia can still afford the luxury of managing a 21 point margin against Jorge Martin. Sprint and Race offer 37 up for grabs, the Ducati Pramac rider will have to do it en plein and hope for a misstep from his rival.