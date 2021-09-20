Broadcast quality, lack of advertising, impeccable production, top presenters and consultants, Amazon Prime delivered a first game of the five-star championship.

No false notes have been identified, and viewers appreciate the priority given to gaming, live and performance analysis, more than little sidelines. At this little game, Thierry Henry is enjoying himself. He is able to see Lionel Messi go to meet him to give him a hug, as a former teammate, and also deliver the memories that come back to him when he walks the lawn of the Stade Louis-II in Monaco or to compare the goal from Kolo-Muani to the swaying exploits of his former Arsenal teammate Nwanko Kanu. Added to this is a touch of tongue-in-cheek humor and a detailed analysis of each player’s game, which will come as no surprise to those who know Thierry Henry’s devouring appetite for stats, tactics and the game. Flagship rookie of the American channel, while he was also unanimous on Sky Sports before that, Thierry Henry admitted in an interview with the Parisian that he adored this new adventure on French television.

He can leave Amazon at any time

“ This role of consultant at Amazon allows me to redo my journey and relive certain emotions. When I arrive in a stadium, I walk in the corridors, I go to the lawn. And the emotions are coming back… I came back to Monaco, where it all started for me, where I scored my first goals in L1. It has to do something. On Saturday, I saw Bollaert again, I remembered that this is where I had my first selection for the French team. I also remembered a goal I scored in Warmuz, the action that preceded it. Everywhere, I remember beautiful memories, of matches, of moments », Delivered a Thierry Henry who indeed left very young abroad, and did not return any more in the championship of France, if it is not during his short career of trainer in Monaco. For the moment without a club, the 1998 world champion however keeps his post of assistant coach of the Belgian selection, but is still ready in case of opportunity at his convenience as head coach.