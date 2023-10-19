The Israeli embassy in Türkiye declined to comment on the reports.

Earlier this week, Israel’s National Security Council issued a travel warning for Turkey, citing concerns that Israelis would be targeted by those angry over the conflict in Gaza.

The council also urged Israelis in Türkiye to leave as soon as possible.

After the warning, Israeli airlines announced arranging flights from Istanbul late Wednesday for Israelis who wish to leave Turkey.

Turkish protesters organized many anti-Israel demonstrations, while Turkey declared three days of mourning following the explosion that killed large numbers of Palestinians in a hospital in Gaza.