ofMarcus Gable shut down

Good business can be done with the corona crisis. This does not only apply to the mediation and sale of masks. A doctor in Mallorca is particularly perfidious.

Munich – A return to Germany is only possible for Mallorca vacationers via a negative corona test. So politicians decided in a hurry after a real wave of travel had emerged during the Easter holidays despite the pandemic. And certainly not counting on the unscrupulousness of at least one doctor on the Balearic island. Because, as a team of reporters from RTL has discovered, negative certificates are issued in at least one practice without the patient being tested.

The doctor seems to be taking advantage of the complicated scheduling of appointments at the test center in the airport. Because long waiting times must be expected there, and the RTL reporter also encountered the problem of being able to book an appointment only with a valid boarding pass, but only being given this boarding pass with a negative test. The question arises: where should you start?

Mallorca vacation during the Corona crisis: Son is tested negative – mother also receives a certificate

So the journalist practically tested the doctor. He is said to have certified a German living in Mallorca with a negative result without a test after no corona infection could be found in her son. A test carried out therefore presumably resulted in two certificates.

“You can get around it. Whether there are many doctors or a few – in the end one is enough. Because every person who flies over and goes back to their job is one too many, ”said the woman who put the RTL man on the track in the report. Together with a colleague, he visited the practice as a tourist, in which corona tests are offered for 80 euros – at least more than double the price in the airport test center.

Mallorca vacation during the Corona crisis: Tests can be a lucrative business these days

The patients with the hidden camera were already amazed when the doctor, sitting in front of them on the phone, quite unabashedly wanted to talk about 150 euros for a test – which obviously succeeded. At the latest then it became clear what a lucrative business the trade-offs on the island can be these days.

And especially negative certificates. Because a positive result would mean that the person is not allowed to board the plane to Germany, but has to spend up to two weeks in a Mallorcan quarantine hotel. Of course, that has nothing to do with vacation and relaxation.

Dirty business under palm trees: According to a TV report, at least one doctor in Mallorca sells negative certificates without a corona test. © JAIME REINA / afp

Mallorca vacation during the Corona crisis: Doctor issues a certificate without a test on the date of the following day

Circumstances that the doctor visited apparently knows how to use for himself. At first, however, he remained firm on the duo’s appointment. Despite clearly expressed concerns, the RTL reporter’s colleague could not avoid a test.

In return, the medic closed both eyes at the latter. The undercover journalist had the choice between negative results from PCR or antigen tests without having been examined accordingly. On top of that, the certificate was issued for the following day – the second outrage.

Mallorca vacation during the Corona crisis: “Neither in your interests nor with my job”

Finally, a sentence that the doctor is supposed to have left off the stack as a farewell was almost speechless: “Of course, this is not justifiable in your interests or with my profession, but what should you do.” Perhaps that should protect the patient from recourse claims in the case of the Making cases shrink back. According to the motto: We are both in the same boat.

In any case, the reporter left the practice and stated disillusioned and shocked at the same time: “I could sit in the machine and just infect 200 people.” Because of course: If you follow your conscience, such a certificate cannot make you happy.

Mallorca vacation during the Corona crisis: When confronted with a reporter, a doctor looks for the distance

The last act followed, which was no less embarrassing for the doctor. When he was confronted by the RTL reporter, he hurriedly left the room without a word.

Was that really a lesson to him? And he’s just a single perpetrator? One can only hope. Even if this behavior alone breaks any illusion, the current wave of travel would have no impact on the number of infections in Germany. (mg)

List of rubric lists: © JAIME REINA / afp